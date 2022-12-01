ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for hit-and-run driver who crashed into Dunwoody police vehicle

 4 days ago
DECATUR, Ga. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a police vehicle Wednesday night in Decatur.

Authorities said a Dunwoody police officer was leaving the DeKalb County Jail on Memorial Drive and was struck by another vehicle as he attempted to turn left onto I-285 around 10 p.m.

Officials said the driver, who hasn’t been identified, ran from the scene of the crash on foot. It’s unclear where the driver crashed.

The police officer was taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries and treated and released overnight.

The officer has not been identified. Police haven’t released any information about the make and model of the vehicle.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Traffic Specialist Unit are investigating the crash.

