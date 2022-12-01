Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Celsius Clients With Collateral Stuck on Failed Crypto Platform Turn to Bankruptcy Process for Relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. David Rivera, a Republican who served from 2011 to 2013, was arrested at Atlanta’s airport, said Marlene Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami. The eight-count indictment alleges he was part of a conspiracy to lobby on behalf of Venezuela to improve U.S.-Venezuela relations, resolve an oil company legal dispute and end U.S. economic sanctions against the South American nation — without registering as a foreign agent. The indictment cites meetings in Washington, New York and elsewhere that Rivera is described as setting up with senators, congressmen and White House officials, none of whom are named. In July 2017, for example, the indictment alleges Rivera wrote in text messages to an unnamed U.S. senator, “Remember, US should facilitate, not just support, a negotiated solution,” and, “No vengeance, reconciliation.”
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More
VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
NBC San Diego
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced
Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
NBC San Diego
Chinese Stocks Rally on Reopening Hopes; Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Overweight
Chinese stocks rallied after Beijing and Shenzhen said they would lift measures that required commuters to show negative Covid test results before travel. The Hang Seng TECH index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, surged 8% in Asia's trade. Chinese stocks saw sharp gains Monday...
NBC San Diego
U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Give Up Earlier Gains as Investor Digest Reopening Shift
Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. erased earlier gains Monday after China loosened more Covid restrictions to accelerate the reopening of the economy. The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, last traded 0.5% lower after ralling 3% earlier. Alibaba and Pinduoduo pared earlier gains, rising just 0.5%. Tencent Music Entertainment also rolled over, falling 1%. Bilibili was flat after rallying 10% earlier in the session.
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Could Plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered Predicts, in Possible 2023 ‘Surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Are Up Slightly as Fears Mount Over Upcoming Interest Rate Hikes
Stock futures are trading up slightly Monday night as investors tried to shake the previous session's selloff. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 35 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures both gained 0.1%. Monday's close marked a negative start to the trading week. The...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Slip Slightly to Start the Week as Traders Look Ahead to More Economic Data
U.S. stock futures fell Monday as investors awaited more economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting later this month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped by 127 points, or 0.37%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Wall Street is coming off its...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After Wall Street Slips; Australia's Rate Decision Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.28% and the Australian dollar was little changed at around $0.67 ahead of...
NBC San Diego
Finding the Market Tough Right Now? Here's How Young Investors Can Be Smart With Their Money
Investing was hot earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic — stock markets boomed, as did retail investing apps, meme stocks and cryptocurrency. Trading suddenly appeared fun and accessible, especially to young people. But things are different now. High inflation and interest rates, a looming recession, the war in Ukraine, and...
NBC San Diego
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
