Kyle Hudlin back in AFC Wimbledon squad to take on Grimsby

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
AFC Wimbledon striker Kyle Hudlin will return to the squad for the visit of Grimsby.

The on-loan Huddersfield player was prevented from playing in the FA Cup last weekend by his parent club.

Wales’ World Cup elimination means defender Chris Gunter has returned home but he is unlikely to be included having only arrived back late on Thursday.

Defenders Paul Osew and Lee Brown have started running outside after injury but are still not ready.

Andy Smith could return for Grimsby after he was left out of last weekend’s FA Cup win at Cambridge after captain Luke Waterfall came back into the side.

Fellow defender Anthony Glennon has stepped up his training and could come back into contention next week.

Right-back Jordan Cropper and striker Ryan Taylor are sidelined with hamstring injuries while on-loan Luton teenager Aribim Pepple is also absent.

Forward Jordan Maguire-Drew, out since the end of October, also remains doubtful despite returning to training.

