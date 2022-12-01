Read full article on original website
KING 5
Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision
SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the...
I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash
A 15-car collision near Easton that forced the closure of I-90 eastbound has now been cleared, the Washington Department of Transportation reported Sunday night. The highway was closed at milepost 34 near North Bend. The highway opened sooner than expected. So far there have been no major injuries reported. It...
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
Chronicle
Car vs. Semi-Truck Crash Closes Both Directions of I-5 South of Olympia for Over Three Hours Wednesday
Both lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Olympia for three hours and 32 minutes Wednesday evening after a passenger car hit a southbound semi-truck, struck the Jersey barrier and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The Washington State Patrol responded to the crash just after 7:50 p.m....
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
MyNorthwest.com
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
KING 5
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
KING 5
Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum
SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway
UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
Tri-City Herald
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'
After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
thejoltnews.com
Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware
Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
q13fox.com
WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...
Passenger shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE — A man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car while on the offramp to Interstate 5 from the West Seattle Bridge. The driver of the car called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report that her passenger was shot by someone in another vehicle.
Are Snoqualmie and Stevens passes open? Here's how to check
SEATTLE — Mountain passes across the Cascades are expected to get one to two feet of snow over the next day or so. Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 2022. Before you head over the mountains, make sure to check pass conditions as closures are possible and chains may be required at times.
27 horses seized from Pierce County property after complaint about how they were treated
GRAHAM, Wash. — Last week animal control officers seized 27 horses from a property in Graham after serving a warrant at the property with the help of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD). "Right now we haven't brought any charges against the owner,” said PCSD Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss...
