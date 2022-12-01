ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
KING 5

Eastbound I-90 lanes reopen near North Bend after 15-car collision

SEATTLE — All eastbound Interstate 90 lanes have been reopened after being closed for several hours due to a 15-car collision near Easton, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT Snoqualmie Pass tweeted about the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday. WSDOT said due to the...
MyNorthwest

I-90 near Easton is open in both directions following a 15-car crash

A 15-car collision near Easton that forced the closure of I-90 eastbound has now been cleared, the Washington Department of Transportation reported Sunday night. The highway was closed at milepost 34 near North Bend. The highway opened sooner than expected. So far there have been no major injuries reported. It...
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
KING 5

Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum

SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Investigating Traffic Fatality At 18th And Broadway

UPDATE- Just after 6:20 this morning, Police responded to the intersection of Broadway and 18th St for the report of a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. The pedestrian, a woman in her 60’s, was confirmed deceased. The driver remained at the scene and is under investigation for driving under the...
Tri-City Herald

‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know

Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
thejoltnews.com

Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware

Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
KATU.com

Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
q13fox.com

WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...
KING 5

Passenger shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE — A man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car while on the offramp to Interstate 5 from the West Seattle Bridge. The driver of the car called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. to report that her passenger was shot by someone in another vehicle.
KING 5

Are Snoqualmie and Stevens passes open? Here's how to check

SEATTLE — Mountain passes across the Cascades are expected to get one to two feet of snow over the next day or so. Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 2022. Before you head over the mountains, make sure to check pass conditions as closures are possible and chains may be required at times.
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle local news

