The Independent

England have ‘no fear’ ahead of a thrilling final day against Pakistan

Paul Collingwood insisted England are “not scared of losing” the first Test, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win on what looks like being a thrilling final day’s action in Rawalpindi.The tourists’ daring declaration set Pakistan just 343 runs to win on a very flat surface, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their own second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5 an over.At the close the hosts were 80 for two, with Imam-ul-Haq – who will be looking to add to his first-innings century – unbeaten on 43.Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum,...
The Independent

World Cup latest news: Neymar set for Brazil return, England and France advance

Neymar could return to action on Monday when Brazil take on South Korea for a place in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, with the winners to meet whoever triumphs in the Japan vs Croatia match taking place earlier in the day.England beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday to set up a last-eight clash with defending champions France, who defeated Poland 3-1.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the penultimate day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Sunday unfolded.Neymar to return?After missing group games against Switzerland and Cameroon due to an ankle injury, Neymar would be back for...
The Independent

Pakistan need 343 runs to win first Test after England declaration

England set Pakistan 343 to win in the final four sessions of play after hitting 264 for seven in impressively quick time in their second innings on day four of the first Test at Rawalpindi.The tourists had previously stressed their desire to entertain and continued to do so in the afternoon session as they tried all the tricks to pile on runs as quickly as possible to give themselves the best chance to secure a victory in the match.Pakistan were bowled out for 579 in the morning of day four, before England scored an inconceivable 264 runs in just 35...
SkySports

England will play to win first Test against Pakistan but is there enough time?

England ended day three of the first Test against Pakistan as slight favourites, after taking four wickets after tea and maintaining a 158-run lead. Despite centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (121), Abdullah Shafique (114) and Babar Azam (136), wickets from Jack Leach (2-160), James Anderson (1-47), Ollie Robinson (1-64) and Will Jacks (3-132) has brought the prospect of a win back into the equation.
BBC

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
ClutchPoints

Rohit Sharma slammed for ‘abusing’ India cricketer

Team India fans are ripping Rohit Sharma for abusing Washington Sundar during the side’s shocking 1-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Helped by veteran Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s five-fer, the home team bowled out Rohit Sharma and company for a...
SkySports

England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan

A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
The Independent

Pakistan turn up pressure on final morning of first England Test

Pakistan lost just one wicket on the final morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi, heading into lunch needing 174 runs for victory as the pressure built on England.Although they reached the break at 169 for three in their second innings, the hosts’ single loss was the key wicket of Imam-ul-Haq.Imam had scored successive centuries in his last three innings at Rawalpindi but was caught behind off the bowling of James Anderson for 48.Saud Shakeel stepped up with a half-century, reaching the milestone with a four off Joe Root, and went into the break unbeaten on 63.Pakistan started the day...
The Independent

‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan.Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.The skipper then made a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while leaving enough time for his bowling attack to make their own play.His gambit came off late on the...
The Independent

‘We’ve got nothing to be scared of’: England fans fancy victory over France

England fans in Doha believe the winner of the quarter-final clash with France will go on to secure World Cup glory.Three Lions supporters in the Qatari capital were in a buoyant mood after the 3-0 second round win against Senegal, and quietly confident of more success against the reigning World Cup champions.France await England on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium, with the phrase “it’s coming home” starting to pass the lips of some supporters while others prefer to take it one game at a time.Marketing executive Jordan Fox, 24, from Oxford, landed in Doha on November 20 in time...
The Independent

Wayne Pivac’s highs and lows as Wales head coach

Wayne Pivac’s reign as Wales head coach has come to an end less than a year out from the World Cup in France.He paid the price for some damaging defeats, notably this year against Italy and Georgia.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highs and lows during Pivac’s time in charge.HIGHS2021 Six Nations title successPivac had the toughest of acts to follow when he succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup. During returning head coach Gatland’s initial 12-year reign, Wales won the Six Nations four times, claimed three Grand Slams, reached two...
BoxingNews24.com

Warrington v Lopez LIVE on DAZN from Leeds on Dec. 10

Josh Warrington has warned his Featherweight rivals to underestimate him at their own peril ahead of his IBF World Title defence against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the...
BBC

Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons

Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...

