England have ‘no fear’ ahead of a thrilling final day against Pakistan
Paul Collingwood insisted England are “not scared of losing” the first Test, with Pakistan requiring 263 more runs to win on what looks like being a thrilling final day’s action in Rawalpindi.The tourists’ daring declaration set Pakistan just 343 runs to win on a very flat surface, having scored 264 runs in just 35.5 overs in their own second innings at a run rate of more than 7.5 an over.At the close the hosts were 80 for two, with Imam-ul-Haq – who will be looking to add to his first-innings century – unbeaten on 43.Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum,...
World Cup latest news: Neymar set for Brazil return, England and France advance
Neymar could return to action on Monday when Brazil take on South Korea for a place in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals, with the winners to meet whoever triumphs in the Japan vs Croatia match taking place earlier in the day.England beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday to set up a last-eight clash with defending champions France, who defeated Poland 3-1.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the penultimate day of round-of-16 action in Qatar, and back at how Sunday unfolded.Neymar to return?After missing group games against Switzerland and Cameroon due to an ankle injury, Neymar would be back for...
Pakistan need 343 runs to win first Test after England declaration
England set Pakistan 343 to win in the final four sessions of play after hitting 264 for seven in impressively quick time in their second innings on day four of the first Test at Rawalpindi.The tourists had previously stressed their desire to entertain and continued to do so in the afternoon session as they tried all the tricks to pile on runs as quickly as possible to give themselves the best chance to secure a victory in the match.Pakistan were bowled out for 579 in the morning of day four, before England scored an inconceivable 264 runs in just 35...
SkySports
England will play to win first Test against Pakistan but is there enough time?
England ended day three of the first Test against Pakistan as slight favourites, after taking four wickets after tea and maintaining a 158-run lead. Despite centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (121), Abdullah Shafique (114) and Babar Azam (136), wickets from Jack Leach (2-160), James Anderson (1-47), Ollie Robinson (1-64) and Will Jacks (3-132) has brought the prospect of a win back into the equation.
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
SkySports
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
Rohit Sharma slammed for ‘abusing’ India cricketer
Team India fans are ripping Rohit Sharma for abusing Washington Sundar during the side’s shocking 1-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Helped by veteran Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan’s five-fer, the home team bowled out Rohit Sharma and company for a...
SkySports
England's 'Bazball' approach extends beyond their batting as Ben Stokes' high-risk strategy reaps stunning rewards in Pakistan
A great many column inches have been devoted to England's brave, bold new approach to Test cricket since its namesake Brendon McCullum arrived as head coach in June. 'Bazball' took hold of exuberant home crowds in the summer as run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 were knocked off with consummate ease in successive matches against New Zealand, before an England-record 378 reeled in to beat India.
Pakistan turn up pressure on final morning of first England Test
Pakistan lost just one wicket on the final morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi, heading into lunch needing 174 runs for victory as the pressure built on England.Although they reached the break at 169 for three in their second innings, the hosts’ single loss was the key wicket of Imam-ul-Haq.Imam had scored successive centuries in his last three innings at Rawalpindi but was caught behind off the bowling of James Anderson for 48.Saud Shakeel stepped up with a half-century, reaching the milestone with a four off Joe Root, and went into the break unbeaten on 63.Pakistan started the day...
IGN
WAR vs GUA: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Barbados T10 2022, Match 1
The Barbados T10 2022 will get underway on Monday. Warriors, Guardians, Titans, Settlers, Pelicans, and Voyagers are the six teams participating in this competition. It’s a round-robin tournament where the teams will face each other twice and followed by the knockouts. Match Details:. Warriors vs Guardians, Match 1. Venue:...
‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener
Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan.Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.The skipper then made a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while leaving enough time for his bowling attack to make their own play.His gambit came off late on the...
Mahela Jayawardene set to leave Southern Brave after global role with MI franchises
MI have expanded into ILT20 and SA20, with Jayawardene having won three IPL titles with them as coach since 2017
‘We’ve got nothing to be scared of’: England fans fancy victory over France
England fans in Doha believe the winner of the quarter-final clash with France will go on to secure World Cup glory.Three Lions supporters in the Qatari capital were in a buoyant mood after the 3-0 second round win against Senegal, and quietly confident of more success against the reigning World Cup champions.France await England on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium, with the phrase “it’s coming home” starting to pass the lips of some supporters while others prefer to take it one game at a time.Marketing executive Jordan Fox, 24, from Oxford, landed in Doha on November 20 in time...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia ‘experience tells’ on penalties but heartbreak again for Japan
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Japan were once again on the verge of the World...
Wayne Pivac’s highs and lows as Wales head coach
Wayne Pivac’s reign as Wales head coach has come to an end less than a year out from the World Cup in France.He paid the price for some damaging defeats, notably this year against Italy and Georgia.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highs and lows during Pivac’s time in charge.HIGHS2021 Six Nations title successPivac had the toughest of acts to follow when he succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup. During returning head coach Gatland’s initial 12-year reign, Wales won the Six Nations four times, claimed three Grand Slams, reached two...
Cheering crowds welcome home Australia’s World Cup Socceroo heroes
Football fans packed Sydney airport on Monday night to welcome home the national team after their valiant performances in Qatar
BoxingNews24.com
Warrington v Lopez LIVE on DAZN from Leeds on Dec. 10
Josh Warrington has warned his Featherweight rivals to underestimate him at their own peril ahead of his IBF World Title defence against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Where to watch Socceroos vs Argentina in Australia? Darling Harbour among live sites for World Cup match
The Socceroos' biggest match in 16 years will bring Australia to a stand still when they take on the might of Argentina on Sunday, December 4 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Against all odds, the Socceroos managed to escape a tough group in Qatar to progress to the Round of 16 for just the second time - their first and last being back in 2006.
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
