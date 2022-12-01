ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Jason David Frank’s Wife Sets Record Straight About the Night the ‘Power Ranger’ Star Died

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuotC_0jTxJqWb00

Jason David Frank’s wife Tammie is speaking out in the wake of his tragic death.

The “Power Rangers” star died on November 20 at 49, and she’s sharing new details with People magazine about what happened.

She shared that her husband “tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," adding, "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Tammie explained, "I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else. The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."

She went on, "It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plm8a_0jTxJqWb00

Initial reports indicated the couple was estranged and staying in separate rooms at a Texas hotel when Jason died.

Tammie shared, "We initially planned to separate; that part is true. However, that is only part of the story. The part that hasn't been told is that at the time of his passing, we had called off our separation and were in the process of reuniting. Don't get me wrong, we had ups and downs and many troubles during our 19-year marriage, but this was an especially hard year for us."

She explained they had recently gone through a tragedy. "A year ago, my daughter Shayla, whom Jason helped me raise as his own, suddenly passed away. Jason had been the one to find her when it happened, and the situation wrecked our family emotionally," she said. "Between losing her and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues. For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage."

Despite deciding to separate they changed their minds and were working toward reconciling.

They went on a two-night getaway, and on the evening of November 19 they attended a country dancing event.

She says the reason they had separate rooms is "because that's just how we do things — simply put, my husband snored."

Addressing reports that they got a noise complaint at the hotel, she said it was due to "us enjoying the weekend and having some fun — not arguing or fighting."

"We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed,” Tammie continued, “When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room. To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

She went on, "I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life. These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online."

Tammie asked that people "stop making assumptions and leave my family to grieve peacefully."

Law enforcement sources previously told TMZ that when officers were unable to reach Frank, the hotel allowed them to enter his room. That’s when they found that Jason had hanged himself in the bathroom.

The star is survived by his four children.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank died by suicide after arguing with wife: report

“Power Rangers” star Jason David Frank reportedly died by suicide after allegedly getting into an argument with estranged wife Tammie Frank on Saturday. Tammie – who filed for divorce from the actor in August – began feuding with Jason after they checked into two separate rooms at a hotel in Texas on Friday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Despite staying in different rooms, the estranged couple allegedly argued in Tammie’s room that night, but the situation de-escalated after hotel staffers got involved. The outlet reports that the two got into it again just hours later, with Jason locking his estranged wife out of...
hypebeast.com

Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49

Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the show for a total of 145 episodes.
RadarOnline

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?

Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
Deadline

David Robinson Dies: Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Member Was 50

David Robinson, who served as the “right hand man” of bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman on the 2019 series Dog’s Most Wanted, died yesterday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency. He was 50. His death was confirmed on Instagram by his ex-wife and co-star Rainy Robinson. Although Rainy Robinson did not provide additional details in her brief Instagram post, she told TMZ that her ex was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he had a medical emergency. Police and paramedics responded but their efforts at resuscitation were not successful. “I’m shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years,” Chapman told TMZ. “Until we meet again, brother.” More from DeadlineChristine McVie Dies: Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Was 79Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85Irene Cara Remembered By Colleagues, Friends And FansBest of DeadlineFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & MoreHollywood Blacklist: 75th Anniversary Of The Waldorf Declaration - Photo Gallery
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Popculture

Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death

Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
extratv

extratv

84K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy