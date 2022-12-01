ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan man accused of antisemitic, racist threats at preschool

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats at a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Township. The suspect allegedly threatened young children, parents and security personnel Friday morning, Dec. 2, at Temple Beth El, according to news releases...
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
MLive

Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
WILX-TV

Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
US 103.1

80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big

Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order

LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
fox2detroit.com

St. Clair Shores woman who plays Powerball regularly wins $150,000 from Michigan Lottery

ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair Shores woman finally won a big prize from the Powerball after regularly playing the Michigan Lottery game. "I play Powerball regularly and have always dreamt of winning big," Joyce Ewald said. "When I checked the numbers online after the drawing and saw I’d won a $150,000 prize, I was in complete shock. Winning is such a wonderful feeling!"
fox2detroit.com

Man freed from submerged car at Harsen's Island Ferry dies at hospital

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after his vehicle went underwater at the Champion Auto Ferry early on Saturday, Dec. 3. Clay Township Police said they requested the St. Clair County Dive Team around 4:45 a.m. for a man that had driven his car, a 2014 Audi A6, off the ramp at the Harsen's Island Ferry and into the North Channel.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
wcsx.com

Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years

Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WNEM

Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

