Michigan man accused of antisemitic, racist threats at preschool
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats at a preschool and synagogue in Bloomfield Township. The suspect allegedly threatened young children, parents and security personnel Friday morning, Dec. 2, at Temple Beth El, according to news releases...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Michigan priest accused of stealing $830,000 from 3 other priests
DEWITT, MI -- A priest who worked as the director of the St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt has been charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office with embezzlement and several other crimes after he allegedly stole $830,000 from a trio of retired priests who lived at the center.
14-year-old asks Michigan trooper for ride, gets arrested for carrying loaded gun
HAZEL PARK, MI – A 14-year-old was hit with a gun charge after he asked a police officer for a ride in Metro Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro North Post, the incident occurred at 8 Mile Road and Russell Avenue in Hazel Park at 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Prosecutors want life sentence for Whitmer kidnapping plot leader
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a Grand Rapids area man they say was a ringleader in the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, 39, of Wyoming, is to be sentenced Dec. 12 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids after he was convicted in August on charges of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Haslett family gives van away, starts a scholarship in their son's name
This is the story of how a Michigan family turned a tragedy into a purpose by creating a legacy that is going to help a lot of families.
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
fox2detroit.com
St. Clair Shores woman who plays Powerball regularly wins $150,000 from Michigan Lottery
ST. CLAIR SHORES. Mich. (FOX 2) - A St. Clair Shores woman finally won a big prize from the Powerball after regularly playing the Michigan Lottery game. "I play Powerball regularly and have always dreamt of winning big," Joyce Ewald said. "When I checked the numbers online after the drawing and saw I’d won a $150,000 prize, I was in complete shock. Winning is such a wonderful feeling!"
fox2detroit.com
Man freed from submerged car at Harsen's Island Ferry dies at hospital
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after his vehicle went underwater at the Champion Auto Ferry early on Saturday, Dec. 3. Clay Township Police said they requested the St. Clair County Dive Team around 4:45 a.m. for a man that had driven his car, a 2014 Audi A6, off the ramp at the Harsen's Island Ferry and into the North Channel.
Coast Guard Christmas ship arrives in Chicago with 1,200 trees from Michigan
The U.S. Coast Guard announced this weekend that its 2022 Christmas Tree Ship run has been a success. The crew of the cutter Mackinaw pulled up alongside Navy Pier a few days ago and has now finished offloading 1,200 Christmas trees, which will go to Chicago area families. The Mackinaw’s...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
wcsx.com
Beloved Michigan Jewelry and Gift Shop Closing After 24 Years
Christmas is here, and that means lots of Christmas shopping in Michigan, but some stores are celebrating their final holiday season. It’s always bittersweet when a local Michigan store closes after many years in business. On one hand, it’s nice that the community supported that shop for so many years, and I’m sure many good memories were made. On the other, it’s sad to see a local establishment close.
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
