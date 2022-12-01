Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham Hospitalized After Heart Attack
Former National Wrestling Alliance Worlds Heavyweight Champion Barry Windham has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack this past weekend. The heart attacked occurred while Windham was traveling through an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Windham, who is currently 62 years old, has had health issues in the past. He was previously hospitalized in October 2011 following an apparent heart attack. Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her uncle.
Former WWE Champion "Medically Disqualified" From SmackDown
WWE SmackDown will be without one of its top stars this Friday. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to social media to announce that he is currently "medically disqualified" from competition and will therefore be unable to wrestle at Friday's show. McIntyre was previously scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. At the time of this writing, it's unclear as to if the title bout will be scrapped entirely or if McIntyre will be replaced. It's worth noting that Sheamus is aligned with both Butch and Ridge Holland in The Brawling Brutes, meaning he would not have to look far to find a new partner.
WWE Hall of Famer Doesn't Think He Will Wrestle Again, Reveals One Exception
Next week's WWE SmackDown is already shaping up to be another entertaining episode, especially since it will also be the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We'll have to wait and see what Angle gets up to when he shows up on the blue brand next Friday, but he recently discussed the possibility of another run with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, and he doesn't expect to wrestle again. Angle said he's good with his career, though he did leave the door open for a Ric Flair-style final match, and if that exception did happen, it would be a very specific scenario.
How Much Money Did WWE Have to Pay Marvel for Hulk Hogan's Name?
Hulk Hogan is one of WWE's biggest money-making draws of all time, but his name infamously came with a price. Because of the similarities to The Incredible Hulk, Hogan's persona in the WWF caught the attention of Marvel comics in the mid-80s. Eventually, the comics company, Hogan and the wrestling promotion reached a very particular legal agreement, one that prevented Hogan from being presented in any way that resembled The Hulk (he couldn't wear purple or green, couldn't be referred to as just "Hulk" or have "incredible" as a nickname) and forced the WWF to pay a portion of Hogan's merchandise revenue, money for each of his matches and 10% of earnings made off of Hogan's name.
Why Did WWE Retire the WWE 24/7 Championship?
WWE quietly retired the WWE 24/7 Championship last month after Nikki Cross dropped it in a trash can on an episode of Raw. While the title was a staple of WWE programming for a little over three years, it suddenly disappeared from WWE programming as soon as Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE booking in July 2022. In the months that followed it would only change hands during live events, usually starting with Dana Brooke entering the show as champion and leaving after the title was captured by various wrestlers and referees. Brooke finally got the chance to defend it on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw, but lost to Cross. Not long after the trash can segment, WWE.com confirmed the title had been retired.
Latest Update on AEW Star Leaving for WWE
William Regal's reportedly imminent departure from AEW back to WWE seems to now be all but a done deal. Numerous reports dropped this week about Regal being written off television during this week's AEW Dynamite and that his current contract with the company ends this month. There were conflicting reports about the terms of Regal's deal — some said it was deliberately a short-term deal, others say Khan obliged to let Regal go upon request and there was even a report that Regal had an "out clause" that would get him out of his deal if Paul "Triple H" Levesque was ever placed in charge of WWE booking.
WWE Report Reveals Status of Injured SmackDown Superstar
It seems that one WWE SmackDown Superstar is on their way back to the ring soon according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report states that Aliyah, who has been out of action since September, has been cleared to return. Aliyah's last appearance on WWE TV was during the September 12th episode of Monday Night Raw, where she and Raquel Rodriguez would lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. It was revealed later that she suffered an elevated first rib and an AC sprain, but she seems to be 100% and ready to go, so hopefully, we'll see her reemerge on SmackDown sooner than later.
Fortnite x Family Guy Rumor Gains Traction Following New Chapter 4 Addition
A new addition to Fortnite that has come about with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 1 has given more credibility to previous rumors associated with Family Guy. Throughout 2022, multiple rumors have come about claiming that the long-running animated series, Family Guy, would soon collaborate with Fortnite in some capacity. And while developer Epic Games has yet to confirm that this will be happening, it's starting to look far more likely.
WWE Crowns First SmackDown World Cup Winner, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
The finals of WWE's first-ever SmackDown World Cup was set for tonight's SmackDown, and it would be between Santos Escobar and Ricochet. Escobar doesn't roll alone though, but Legado del Fantasma would find themselves exiled from the ring, leaving Escobar and Ricochet truly in a one-on-one situation. Ricochet took advantage of the evened odds too, and the two would go on to have a fantastic match that saw both inches away from victory and a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. It was ultimately Ricochet though who would clinch the win, making Ricochet the first-ever SmackDown World Cup winner.
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Brodie Lee at WWE Live Event
It has been nearly two years since the world lost Jon Huber, better known to wrestling fans as Brodie Lee. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung condition that he had been receiving treatment for throughout that fall. Upon news of his passing, the wrestling world immediately celebrated not just who Lee was as a performer, but who Huber was as a man. Stars from AEW, WWE, and beyond emphasized how much the former AEW TNT Champion loved his family, with many noting that he would look forward to his off days because it meant getting the chance to spend time with his wife and sons.
Claudio Castagnoli Acknowledges William Regal's AEW Status
William Regal is WWE bound. Following AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attack on the 54-year-old retired wrestler, reports surfaced that that segment was done to write Regal off of AEW programming as he would be departing the promotion and returning to his former employer. While the ink still needs to dry, "all signs" point to Regal heading back to WWE as he is currently finalizing a new deal with the company. This comes at a time when Regal was at the center of AEW's main event storyline, as he was responsible for MJF capturing the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear.
WWE Reveals First Superstar for Royal Rumble Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown held all sorts of surprises, including the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match. A backstage segment featured New Day's Kofi Kingston, and while he would later get a huge match against Gunther, he first took a moment to announce that he was the first entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Now there are 29 more reveals to go, but it's good that we've already got someone to lock in, as Royal Rumble isn't that far away. Rumble kicks off on January 28th of 2023, and now the guessing game begins about who else will join Kofi in the ring for one of WWE's biggest events of the year.
