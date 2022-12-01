ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver hits skateboarder near Vilas Park; skateboarder cited in crash

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A skateboarder was injured Tuesday night after a driver hit them with a car near Vilas Park.

Madison police said the 19-year-old skateboarder was going down a hill on Vilas Avenue toward South Randall Avenue and was unable to slow down at the intersection. The driver, who was approaching the intersection at the same time, was reportedly unable to stop in time and hit the man.

Police said the driver helped the skateboarder into his car and drove him to a local hospital.

The skateboarder was later issued a citation by an investigating MPD officer. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

