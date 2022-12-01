ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers preview: Time, TV, radio in Big Ten opener

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
The No. 8 (USA TODAY) Indiana basketball team starts Big Ten Conference action at Rutgers.

The Hoosiers (7-0) beat North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday behind Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway. Jackson-Davis averages 19.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. Johnson adds 12.3 points and 4.7 assists.

Rutgers (5-2) is coming off a loss to Miami in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clifford Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights (16.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocked shots), backed by Cam Spencer (15.3 points, 43.2% 3-point shooting, 3.8 assists, 3.5 steals). They have been missing injured point guard Paul Mulcahy (shoulder). His status for the IU game is uncertain.

Rutgers has won 5 in a row in the series, including last season's 66-63 victory in Bloomington on Ron Harper Jr.'s 3-pointer in the closing seconds as both teams pursued NCAA Tournament berths. Among players still on their respective rosters, Omoruyi had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Jackson-Davis, Johnson and Race Thompson combined for 44 points.

Indiana basketball vs. Rutgers time, TV, radio

Time: 4 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis and SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957,

