Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done

By Alexander Bolton
 4 days ago

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week.

“The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done and Democrats will keep working with Republicans to find a path forward that everyone can support,” he announced on the Senate floor.

The Democratic leader began the so-called Rule 14 process on Wednesday evening to put a House-passed bill to avert the rail strike on the Senate calendar.

The legislation passed the House earlier in the day 290-137 to impose a labor deal on freight rail carriers and workers that would keep the rail lines running ahead of Christmas. Seventy-nine House Republicans voted for the bill and eight Democrats voted against it.

President Biden called on congressional leaders to impose the labor deal on railroad companies and workers after four of 12 unions voted down a tentative deal brokered by Biden’s emergency board that would have given workers a 24 percent raise by 2024 but little flexibility on taking sick days.

A companion House bill giving workers an additional seven sick days passed the chamber by a much narrower margin, 221 to 207, with only three Democrats voting for it.

Schumer only put the bill averting the potential strike on the calendar, not the legislation adding more sick days to the deal — indicating that additional sick leave will be voted on as an amendment to the base bill imposing a labor contract on the industry.

“Senators are working morning, noon and night to enact this measure ASAP,” Schumer said.

Republicans want to pass an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) that would postpone a strike for 60 days, giving freight rail carriers and unions more time to negotiate a settlement.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said leaders are negotiating whether to allow the amendments on extra sick leave and more time for negotiations at 51- or 60-vote thresholds. If the amendments need 60 votes to pass, then neither one is likely to be adopted.

“Right now they’re working out the path forward on amendments,” Thune said. “The question … is going to be what is the threshold for amendment votes. That affects both sides.”

Thune said Sullivan’s proposal to postpone a strike for two months and send the parties back to the negotiating table has broad support in the GOP conference.

“There is a lot of support on the GOP side. Whether there’s full support is another issue,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

WATE

What a GOP House can get through a divided Congress

A narrowly divided Congress next year means many of both parties’ top policy priorities will have a tough time of making it to President Biden’s desk. House Republicans, who will narrowly control the lower chamber, have placed a heavy emphasis on oversight and investigatory activities for the next Congress with the knowledge that many conservative […]
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
WATE

Biden says he never intended to exclude France in climate policies

President Biden on Thursday said he never intended to exclude France and other European allies from the climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, following France’s grievances that subsidies could hurt European companies. “There’s tweaks that we can make that fundamentally make it easier for European countries to participate,” Biden said in a press conference […]
WATE

Parents speak after their son missing for seven months found dead in Knoxville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
Colorado Newsline

Senate same-sex marriage vote still a step on long road toward full justice

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of last week’s U.S. Senate vote codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriage as both a triumph of bipartisanship and fundamental decency. It’s also difficult to overstate, sadly, how much further we have to go to ensure full equality for LGBTQ […] The post Senate same-sex marriage vote still a step on long road toward full justice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WATE

How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear

Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Best Winter Camping Sites.
WATE

WATE

