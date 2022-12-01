Smoke from Fort Hood will be from controlled burns

Fort Hood, Tx ( FOX44 ) – Smoke seen coming from Fort Hood on Thursday and Friday will be from prescribed burns.

The Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will conduct the burns within Training Area 35 and Training Area 36. These training areas are located on the southeast side of the Fort – between North Nolan Road and Nolanville Road.

Forecast winds will generally be out of the southwest, blowing toward the north east – meaning the smoke will likely be visible to residents near the installation boundary in Killeen, Nolanville and Belton.

The burns were scheduled to begin after 10:00 a.m. In addition to these burns, others may be expected at various times until March 2023.

