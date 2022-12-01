Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 12/5/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville, Manhattan on December 3, 2022, around 12:33 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in a fight with three other men in front of the Varsity Food Truck after he had been kicked out of Porter’s bar. Jeffrey Downey Jr., 22, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for disorderly conduct. He was issued a total bond of $500 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.
WIBW
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
WIBW
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va. On...
WIBW
Two Topekans arrested on meth charges in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reports that a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, after 3 pm, December 1st. According to officials a 2001 Nissan Sentra was stopped after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Hwy 75. A Jackson...
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
2 Topeka burglary suspects in custody following foot chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two burglary suspects are in custody following a suspicious vehicle report in southwest Shawnee County. At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, Shawnee County Dispatch received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. Multiple people fled the area on foot from a parked […]
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
WIBW
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
Second person dies following Sunday crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The second person in an automobile crash on Sunday has died. According to the Topeka Police Department, the individual who was taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries has died. Police have not identified the victims. Early Monday morning The Topeka Police Department reopened all access to roads near […]
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
Man shoots himself in Emporia during police negotiation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man was taken to an Emporia hospital after turning a gun on himself during negotiations with police. At 3 p.m. on Nov. 30, the Emporia Police Department says officers went to the Whittier Place apartment complex in an attempt to locate Guadalupe Murillo, 23, for a felony warrant. As officers were […]
Police: Man killed by Topeka officer after struggle over gun
Topeka police say an officer shot and killed a man during a struggle over a gun. Police Chief Bryan Wheeles says the man was shot early Thursday as the officer was investigating a car, which was stolen.
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
WIBW
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Update: Police shooting leaves one man dead in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead in Topeka following a police shooting on Dec. 1. The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which reported that during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.” According to Topeka Police Chief […]
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Manhattan bank ordered $7M in restitution over scheme
After a case lasting almost four years, the former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Kansas City on a multimillion check kiting scheme. Tyler Gillum, former owner of the Plainville Livestock Commission, per a sentencing agreement, was sentenced by Judge Daniel Crabtree to...
KVOE
WHITTIER PLACE APARTMENTS: Man shoot self after two-hour negotiation period
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an incident at an east Emporia apartment complex Friday. The incident in question developed around 3 pm. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers initially went to 1200 Whittier Place Apartment 333 to find 23-year-old Guadalupe Murillo for the purpose of serving a felony warrant. As officers searched the apartment, Murillo appeared from a closet holding a gun to himself.
Emporia gazette.com
Stolen El Dorado dog found near Swope Park
A dog that disappeared in El Dorado wound up in Cottonwood Falls Thursday morning. Now authorities want to know how it got there. A notice from the Chase County Sheriff's Office said the animal was reported stolen to El Dorado Police Wednesday night. It was located “around Swope Park.” Details of the discovery are not yet clear.
Comments / 0