MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers responded to the report of a fight in progress in the 700 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville, Manhattan on December 3, 2022, around 12:33 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man in a fight with three other men in front of the Varsity Food Truck after he had been kicked out of Porter’s bar. Jeffrey Downey Jr., 22, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for disorderly conduct. He was issued a total bond of $500 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.

15 HOURS AGO