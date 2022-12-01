Read full article on original website
Related
The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise
Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
One of America’s Best Christmas Displays is Just Hours from Boise
There are incredible Christmas displays all over Idaho, but unfortunately, none of them (yet) are ranking on national lists for being the “best in the nation.” We definitely have some strong competitors, though! However, one of the best Christmas displays in the entire country isn’t too far away from us here in Boise.
$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s
Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
Want A Real Christmas Tree In Boise? You’re Now Paying Double
It's no big deal if real Christmas trees go up in price this year, right? It's not like our economy is in the pooper, or housing costs are through the roof, or gas prices are still being a Karen. The list goes on, and on, and on. So, yes it's...
The Truth About What Happens To Boise’s Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas
How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? I read an article about the life of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York. I was inspired to learn as much as possible about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy
It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]
Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights
There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?
Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
Extortionary Airbnb Is Out Of A JRR Tolkien Book Hours From Boise
Imagine walking onto a "Lord of The Rings" set that's located in New Zealand. Big grassy rolling hills and the architecture reminds you of a hobbit home. That is exactly what this Airbnb will be like and it's only five hours from Boise. You won't believe me when I try...
Stunning Eagle Home With Jaw Dropping Amenities For Sale [Photos]
The realtor said it best when she said "resort-like waterfront setting" this home is stunning! The home is listed for $3,300,000. The house has been on the market since May 2022 and was listed for just over $4 million, and has had price drops ever since. Is it simply because it's a hefty price tag? There's no doubt about it it's a lot of money.
How An Idaho Police Department Challenges Parents to Up Their Elf Game
For years, you’ve sat back and quietly watched creative photos of other parents’ “Elf on the Shelf” shenanigans. Your kids are finally at the age where they can appreciate their own “scout elf” so you caved and brought one into your home. Now you have regrets.
Santa’s Time In Idaho Cities Calculated Down To The Millisecond
Santa Claus is magical and can do anything. Christopher freakin’ Cringle, the face of Christmas will be embarking on his annual journey of delivering toys to children across the globe on December 25th. But how in the world does Santa actually have time to deliver toys to kids all over the world in one night? Of course, we know the answer is magic but I got curious as to how long it would actually take Santa to make the trip.
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Locals Give Us 17 Reasons Why NOT To Move To Boise
People are moving to Boise in droves. In fact, it's one of the fastest-growing cities in the country!. The word is out that Boise is an amazing place to live, and folks from all over the country are heading our way. However, not everyone in the City of Trees want it that way.
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0