Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
When is the first day of winter? Will it be colder, snowier than normal?
(CBS) – The first day of winter arrives officially on Dec. 21. While some think of the entire day, technically it lasts only for a brief time, at 3:48 p.m. when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible. Looked at another way, it means the sun's path across the sky is at its lowest point. Winter ends on March 20, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. The first day of "meteorlogical winter' begins on Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 28. That's the range that forecasters use for compiling statistical data. It is also known as the day with...
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
Which Fall Beverage do the People of Illinois Love the Most?
As the colder weather settles in for the season which warm beverage do you turn to when you need a warm-up? Pumpkin Spiced Lattes? Hot Chocolate? Hot Toddy? Here is the drink that the people of Illinois turn to the most... According to shaneco.com, the people of Illinois turn to...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Illinois Named One Of The Worst States In America For This?
We already know Illinois is considered one of the worst places to live in America, so what could it possibly be now?. Every year, people travel to the best ski resorts in the country. That involves layering up to bear the cold, which is something I am not into whatsoever.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Illinois is Home to Some of The Weirdest Museums in the US
The Field Museum and Shedd's Aquarium have nothing on these weird museums in Illinois you need to know about. Museums are the best, whether you visit a museum about history, industry, or fish Illinois is home to some of the best museums in the US, but also the weirdest. I saw this on onlyinyourstate.com and had to share some of the weird museums Illinois has that you have to put on your bucket list.
Futurism
Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find
Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
5 Beautiful Illinois Trails To Hike During The Winter Months
It's officially winter here in the stateline. We woke up to single digit wind-chill temperatures. It's going to be December tomorrow. The sun seems like it sets at 2:30 everyday and the color of the sky the next 3 months can usually be described as some type of gray. What...
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
Funny New Board Game Based On Chicago Being Named Rattiest City
This could possibly be one of the funniest board games of all time. Since Illinois gets some pretty nasty weather during the winter, many families like to play board games to keep themselves entertained. There are the classics like Monopoly and Life. Sometimes you find one that is based on something local. I remember someone showing me a Rockford game.
