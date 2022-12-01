Read full article on original website
Downtown Oneonta to host Christmas festivities
ONEONTA — The heart of the city is getting into the holiday spirit with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy this month. The festivities include a live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday lights, visits with Santa, parades and lots of Christmas cheer. The Community Arts Council of...
Cedar Bluff’s Christmas Parade Canceled; Piedmont’s & Hokes Bluff’s Rescheduled
Due to the threat of inclement weather, there have been changes to three local Christmas parades scheduled for tonight. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, December 6th. The Town of Cedar Bluff and the City of Piedmont have made the following announcements. From the...
Please Assist First Baptist Church of Centre – Coat Drive
We have our annual coat giveaway on Thursday 12/8/22 from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm at the ROC in Centre – and we are in need of coats, scarves, gloves and winter hats . They can be dropped off from 8:00am to 4:00pm MONDAY through WEDNESDAY this week. Your assistance...
Atrium Health Floyd Continues Toys for Tots Tradition
ROME, Ga., Dec. 2, 2022 – Atrium Health Floyd Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has been participating in the Toys for Tots drive one way or another since the 1990s, when toys could be dropped off at the entrance of Floyd Medical Center. In 2009 EMS joined with the United State Marine Corps League to collect toys in multiple locations in Floyd County and Polk County.
Santa is Coming to Town
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-- The Christmas holidays are upon us and soon Santa will be coming on Christmas Eve, to visit all the good boys and girls, with a bag full of toys. Santa will be checking to see how good everyone is acting at several local parades in our area.
Christmas Lights: College Avenue in Boaz
Boaz, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on College Avenue in Boaz. If...
Christmas on Main Street in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, December 10th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm the City of Oxford and Historic Main Street Oxford will transform Simmons Park into a Christmas Market. Joins them for a pop up holiday market, shop local stores for holiday deals, and more. See Santa in downtown Oxford and join them for a Christmas tree lighting and more!
The Big Mill, Big Space, Big Selection
FORT PAYNE, ALA - Vintage pickers, collectors, vacationers, visitors, locals, and looky-loos are just some of the assortment of folks who visit the Big Mill Antique Mall. Some come to see the architecture of yesteryear, while others find the mall to be a picker’s paradise. Part of the attraction...
Saturday Wrestling in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Oxford wins Golden Bear Invitational with late charge, Weaver’s girls second in Saks’ Ms. Wil Invitational Oxford wrestlers Xavier Deramus and Caleb Tinner won titles in the last two weight classes Saturday to lift the Yellow Jackets to the Lincoln Golden Bear Invitational title by the slimmest of margins. The Yellow Jackets […]
DeKalb County’s ‘Bicycle Man’ delivers bikes for children in need
DeKalb County's Leon McClung might not be a familiar name — you'll likely know him as "The Bicycle Man."
Northeast Alabama Water Begins Repair Work along Cedar Bluff Causeway
Officials with Northeast Alabama Water District have informed WEIS Radio that the anticipated work along the Alabama Highway 9 causeway between Cedar Bluff and Centre is now underway. Contractors will be working along the causeway for an estimated 3 weeks. Temporary traffic lights will be used to direct the flow...
Mrs. Marie Steele Riley Wilson
Mrs. Marie Steele Riley Wilson, age 95 of Collinsville, passed away Thursday December 1st, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at Collinsville Baptist Church with burial to follow in Collinsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11AM-1 PM, prior to the service on Saturday, December 3rd at the church. Officiating is Pastor John Morgan.
Big Oak Ranch opens two new homes for girls
Big Oak Girls’ Ranch in Springville opened two newly built homes this week that will house six to eight girls in each, along with houseparents. Former University of Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle, president and CEO of Big Oak, thanked the donors who made it possible. The homes are named in their honor: the Mark and Liz Vorsatz Home and the Neugent-Mouron Home.
Local Oxford Artist Set for Release In Early 2023
Oxford, AL – Chris Voice is returning with his latest release after supporting “Quavo” of The Migos on a few projects he has coming up in 2023. His first single “Body” has a Chris Brown “Under the Influence” feel.
Fort Payne Forward
FORT PAYNE, ALA.-- The City of Fort Payne requests that if you live or work in the City of Fort Payne, you take a short survey regarding your concerns about the City. The City of Fort Payne started the initiative called Fort Payne Forward which helps in creating a long-term master plan for the citizens of Fort Payne. Citizens of all ages are encouraged to take the online survey. If you work in Fort Payne, you are also asked to complete the survey.
Urgent Need for Volunteers in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers in Calhoun County. There are many different needs and roles to be filled such as Disaster Team Worker, Shelter Worker, Blood Donor Ambassador, and Transportation Specialist. Every day people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Single and multi-family fires account for 90% of disaster responses. You can turn your compassion into action with the gift of time serving in one of our critical volunteer roles. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or email volrecruitmentALMS@redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to apply.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday December 4th
Dana Balch, 58 of New Market, Al, arrested by ALEA (State Trooper), on charge of DUI. Angela Bice, 48 of Attalla, Al, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of AW-Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and failure to appear on previous charges. Today 90 Inmates Housed...
Double Trouble in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday November 2nd
Joesph Rumore, 63, was arrested December 1st, at 10:03 PM, charged with Failure to appear. Ronald Coots, 53, was arrested December 1st, at 5:20 PM, charged with three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, two counts of receiving stolen property 2nd degree, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
