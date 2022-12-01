HAMILTON TWP (ATLANTIC COUNTY) – Children in Hamilton Township spent Saturday with their local neighborhood heroes in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by the Police Athletic League. “This morning, the Township of Hamilton Police Department, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, military heroes, and first responders from Atlantic County participated in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero Event,” the Hamilton Police Department said. “This event is a great way to bring local law enforcement agencies and their communities together while bringing smiling faces to many children throughout Atlantic County.” The day started with The post Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes appeared first on Shore News Network.

2 DAYS AGO