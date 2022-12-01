Read full article on original website
Atlantic City PBA Concerned Over Too Few Officers On Street Patrol
The issue of a lack of an appropriate number of police officers assigned to street patrol duty in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been a long-standing problem. In most police departments around the country, street patrol officers are the bread and butter of local law enforcement. It’s considered most everywhere...
Camden County officials buy development rights, preserve N.J. farm
While many farmers are selling and cashing out because of the difficulties of farming, Stella Farms, a family legacy for nearly 100 years, doesn’t plan on disappearing anytime soon.
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Rev. Warren Bloom Sr., 9th Democratic running for Philly mayor, dances to send a message
The field of Democrats running to be Philadelphia's next mayor now stands at nine.
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
fox29.com
'We want answers': Gloucester County school district closes several days with no clear explanation why
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. - A bizarre situation in South Jersey, as an internet outage may have caused one Gloucester County school district to shut down all eight of its schools for several days. The school parking lots are empty and students have been out of the classroom since Monday and a...
Police investigating ‘potential incident’ at Vineland school
Police are investigating a potential incident at one of Vineland’s public schools, police said. “We are investigating a potential incident at one of the Vineland Public Schools,” the department said in a release. “We take every report seriously and investigate every incident fully with the support of the Vineland Public Schools.”
roi-nj.com
AtlantiCare’s new Medical Arts Pavilion is as much about care as elevating self-esteem of those being cared for
AtlantiCare’s $38.3 million Medical Arts Pavilion — the three-story, 70,000-square-foot building in the heart of Atlantic City that held a ribbon-cutting earlier this month — certainly was built with an aim to address community health and wellness issues and needs by expanding the system’s existing facilities and programs.
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
AC, NJ Road Conditions Are Deplorable: Some Will Wait Until 2024
The condition of many roads in Atlantic City, New Jersey are currently deplorable and dangerous. Atlantic City is a multibillion dollar casino city, whereby the local government appears incapable of attending to the most basic services. Let’s begin with Atlantic Avenue. The condition is the worst it has ever been....
seaislenews.com
Carousel Horse Saved in 1962 Storm Returns Home to Sea Isle
A beautifully hand-carved carousel horse rescued from the rubble of the epic 1962 Ash Wednesday coastal storm was welcomed back home in Sea Isle City after a 60-year absence. “Hello, Alice. Welcome home,” Mayor Leonard Desiderio said during a ceremony Saturday at the Sea Isle City Historical Museum. “Alice is finally back where she belongs.”
Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes
HAMILTON TWP (ATLANTIC COUNTY) – Children in Hamilton Township spent Saturday with their local neighborhood heroes in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by the Police Athletic League. “This morning, the Township of Hamilton Police Department, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, military heroes, and first responders from Atlantic County participated in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero Event,” the Hamilton Police Department said. “This event is a great way to bring local law enforcement agencies and their communities together while bringing smiling faces to many children throughout Atlantic County.” The day started with The post Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Camden County Health Department issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday and Sunday nights. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., beginning...
Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer
The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer. William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
WATCH: Explosives Bring Down Former Power Plant in Gloucester County, NJ
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared the video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on...
Atlantic City teen allegedly ditched gun running from police
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly threw a gun as he fled police Saturday. The teen had been identified as the suspect in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Sgt. Christopher LoDico saw the teen...
