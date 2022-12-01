Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
When is the first day of winter? Will it be colder, snowier than normal?
(CBS) – The first day of winter arrives officially on Dec. 21. While some think of the entire day, technically it lasts only for a brief time, at 3:48 p.m. when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far from the sun as possible. Looked at another way, it means the sun's path across the sky is at its lowest point. Winter ends on March 20, 2023 at 3:24 p.m. The first day of "meteorlogical winter' begins on Dec. 1 and ends Feb. 28. That's the range that forecasters use for compiling statistical data. It is also known as the day with...
Body Found in Fox River Identified as Missing Woman: Officials
A body found in the Fox River early Monday morning has been identified as a missing woman who was last seen leaving a Jewel-Osco in a far northwest Chicago suburb over the weekend. Carpentersville police said they were called around 8:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a body in...
Which Fall Beverage do the People of Illinois Love the Most?
As the colder weather settles in for the season which warm beverage do you turn to when you need a warm-up? Pumpkin Spiced Lattes? Hot Chocolate? Hot Toddy? Here is the drink that the people of Illinois turn to the most... According to shaneco.com, the people of Illinois turn to...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Illinois: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Residents of the midwest are no strangers to snowfall, but when does the first snow in Illinois typically happen? While Chicago is likely one of the most popular locations in all of Illinois to visit, particularly in the wintertime, how much snow does this city see on average, and what are the average temperatures like in this state in particular?
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Thousands Of Chicagoans Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Illinoisans are moving.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S BRIEF (12/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means that Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only, not affected other election results.
Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
WSPY NEWS
Truck rolls into Fox River in Yorkville
A pickup truck rolled into the Fox River on Friday morning after just 8:30 west of the Route 47 bridge in Yorkville. In a report from the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, the truck was able to be driven out of the river and the owner able to drive away after the fire district’s assistance.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow: Here's a breakdown by county
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across portions of Iowa and Minnesota for Tuesday. A glaze of ice and snow accumulations of 1-4" are expected across these areas, with higher snow totals north of I-90. Timing - A wintry mix begins after sunrise Tuesday morning and snow will continue...
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, IL, and IA
13 Things You Should NEVER Do When it is Below Zero in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin. If you've ever had your nose hairs freeze while you are walking to your car, you understand Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin right now. Mother Nature has released her wrath and is throwing winter weather our way, which includes freezing temperatures. When temps reach this level, not only is it dangerous but there are 13 things that you should NEVER do.
