Guitar World Magazine
Richie Ranno on auditioning for Ozzy Osbourne, how a uniquely inlaid Strat helped rename Starz and why “there is no future” for the influential hard-rock outfit
The former Stories axeman recalls his friendship with Randy Rhoads, dodgy dealings with Kiss's management and explains why he thinks Ernie Ball Music Mans are the best guitars around. As a proverbial bridge-builder between the '70s and '80s, Starz's Stratocaster-wielding axe-slinger Richie Ranno proved pivotal to the trajectory of hard...
Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill
Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34
Who was Quentin Oliver Lee? When was Quentin Oliver Lee in "Phantom of the Opera"? How old was Quentin Oliver Lee? How did Quentin Oliver Lee die?
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Guitar World Magazine
John McVie’s Rumours Alembic bass sells for $100,000
John McVie’s one-of-a-kind Alembic used to record The Chain with Fleetwood Mac sells for $100,000. A collection of Fleetwood Mac guitars and memorabilia fetched thousands when it went under the hammer at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The iconic wooden balls worn by Mick Fleetwood on the cover of their 1977 album Rumours were the top-selling item, bringing an astounding $128,000.
