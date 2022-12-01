Read full article on original website
Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum Hosts Annual Homestead for the Holidays
JACKSON, Miss. – This winter season, the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Homestead for the Holidays event on Thursday, December 8, and Friday, December 9, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Admission is $8 per person for ages 3 and up. Enjoy breakfast for supper,...
Alice Delores Shields of Mt. Olive
Alice Delores Shields passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, in Mount Olive, MS. She was born to Ralph Stubbs and Velma Roberts Stubbs.
Raleigh Wins State Championship
For the first time in schools history, Raleigh Lions won the State 3A Championship in football for the State of Mississippi.
