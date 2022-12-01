ECSO: Pensacola man facing attempted murder charge for October drive-by shooting

Deputies charged 20-year-old Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter with attempted second-degree murder, firing deadly missiles into a building, possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent, larceny and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Salter's arrest report states he allegedly was in a "beat up sedan" with the headlights off when he began firing at the victim who was sitting on the porch of his residence.

"(Victim) jumped from the porch and ran to the back of the residence," the report states. "(He) sustained a gunshot wound to his back as a result of the shooting. (He) reported that his injury was non-life threatening."

Shooting suspect wanted:Man shot, hospitalized following argument in Pensacola; ECSO seeking suspect

During an interview with deputies on Oct. 12, the victim said he was shot as the vehicle was traveling north on B Street toward Gadsden Street. He told authorities he believed the suspect knew him personally.

The victim also said he saw the same vehicle at the Beacon Store on West Cervantes Street. Deputies used surveillance from the store to locate the vehicle and Salter.

Salter's criminal history indicatdd he was adjudicated as a delinquent offender, according to the report.

Salter is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.