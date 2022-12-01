ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

ECSO: Pensacola man facing attempted murder charge for October drive-by shooting

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYLxg_0jTxEJN700

Deputies charged 20-year-old Emmenuelu James Moomoogal Salter with attempted second-degree murder, firing deadly missiles into a building, possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent, larceny and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Salter's arrest report states he allegedly was in a "beat up sedan" with the headlights off when he began firing at the victim who was sitting on the porch of his residence.

"(Victim) jumped from the porch and ran to the back of the residence," the report states. "(He) sustained a gunshot wound to his back as a result of the shooting. (He) reported that his injury was non-life threatening."

Shooting suspect wanted:Man shot, hospitalized following argument in Pensacola; ECSO seeking suspect

During an interview with deputies on Oct. 12, the victim said he was shot as the vehicle was traveling north on B Street toward Gadsden Street. He told authorities he believed the suspect knew him personally.

The victim also said he saw the same vehicle at the Beacon Store on West Cervantes Street. Deputies used surveillance from the store to locate the vehicle and Salter.

Salter's criminal history indicatdd he was adjudicated as a delinquent offender, according to the report.

Salter is being held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Comments / 1

Related
niceville.com

Pensacola man facing multiple felony charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual...
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find no evidence of alleged kidnapping

UPDATE (12/5 12:07 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released additional information on this incident. According to officials, a 911 call was placed about a possible kidnapping on Saturday night. The person who called 911 did not stay at the restaurant until the police got there, which meant officers were unable to get […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
WEAR

Bond revoked for Pensacola man charged for reportedly raping teenage girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bond was revoked Friday morning for the Pensacola man charged with raping a teenager last month. 59-year-old Sandor Boszar is charged with sexual assault of a victim age 13-17 and was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the State Attorney's Office, Boszar...
WALA-TV FOX10

Police pursuit ends near Winwood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heavy police presence was on the scene Friday night after a chase that started on Halls Mill Road ended at McVay Drive and Winwood Drive. According to the Mobile Police Department, the driver of a white Chevy Impala refused to pull over during a traffic stop and instead chose to flee.
Alabama Now

Police chase ends with car striking tree, passenger ejected, killed

An early Sunday morning police chase ended when the driver struck a tree and two passengers were ejected, killing one of them. Mobile police said the accident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Kailyn Draine, 19, a back seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a...
WEAR

3 hospitalized after crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Mobile Highway in Escambia County Saturday night, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. The crash took place at the intersection of Mobile Highway and Bellview Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire department...
WKRG News 5

Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
WKRG News 5

2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police

UPDATE (11:25 p.m.): Lieutenant Stanley Ladnier with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested 28-year old John McCarroll and charged him with four counts of assault in the first degree for the shooting at Paparazzi Lounge early Saturday morning. Ladnier said three people who were shot are fine, while the fourth one remains in “critical […]
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles. According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.
WKRG News 5

Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for “stealing prescription medication from several students and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve,” according to a release from the OCSO. Makayla Crandall, 27, of Niceville, was hired at Destin Middle School in July 2022. According […]
WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy