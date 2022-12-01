ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka officer fatally shoots suspect who drew gun. Police shooting is fourth since June.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

A Topeka police officer's inquiry into a vehicle blocking an alleyway turned deadly Thursday morning just east of the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.

The male driver of the car, which was stolen, pulled a gun on the officer, who shot him to death using his department-issued handgun, said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

The names of the suspect and the officer, both men, weren't being made public late Thursday evening.

The officer fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect, said Melissa Underwood, communications director for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect fired one round, which did not strike the officer, she said.

'A community tragedy'

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for the city of Topeka. No one else was hurt.

"The officer sought to intercede in an illicit criminal action of a stolen vehicle and was confronted with a non-compliant, armed suspect," said Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. "This incident is both a community tragedy and a demonstration of the risks our brave police officers face every day in this uncertain world."

The officer was in fear for his life, and acting in self-defense, Wheeles said during a late-morning news conference near the shooting scene.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was serving as lead agency in investigating the shooting, and planned to conduct an independent review of the officer's actions, he said.

"Once the case file is completed, it will be forwarded to the Shawnee County District Attorney's Office for final, legal review," Wheeles said.

More: Topeka police officer shot in gun battle after pursuing suspect car from earlier homicide

Officer put on administrative leave

The shooting occurred about 6:50 a.m., Underwood said.

The officer at the time was "patrolling proactively in Topeka in an effort to keep our community safe," Wheeles said..

Preliminary information indicates that the officer saw a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of S.W. 20th and Lincoln, Underwood said. Lincoln is located two blocks east of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

"Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen," Underwood said.

The officer approached the vehicle on its passenger’s side, she said.

"He gave several verbal commands to the male driver that were not followed," Underwood said. "Then the man opened the driver’s side door, and the officer met him on that side of the car. The man was armed with a handgun and a close struggle ensued."

During the struggle the officer fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect, who fired one round, missing the officer, Underwood said.

Topeka police followed their standard protocol by placing the officer on paid administrative leave while the death was being investigated, Wheeles said.

The department has one other officer on administrative leave, which was linked to an unrelated past incident, he said.

More: Topeka police fatally shot a man as he tried to steal a car with 2 women and a child in it

Officer-involved shooting is Topeka's fourth since June

Thursday marked the fourth time Topeka police had shot someone since June.

"I don't think it does any justification whatsoever to lump all these together," Wheeles said. "I think each one of these community tragedies, for all the involved parties, deserves the weight of individuality."

In the other three situations, officers:

• Shot and killed a man they said charged them with a knife June 24 near S.W. 5th and Holliday Avenue. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay subsequently ruled that the officers acted justifiably.

• Shot and wounded a fleeing homicide suspect in a Sept. 29 gun battle near S. Kansas Avenue and 6th. That man faces numerous criminal charges.

• Fatally shot a man they said charged them with a large kitchen knife Oct. 13 after attempting a carjacking outside the Kwik Shop at 4500 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

More: Topeka police acted justifiably June 24 in fatally shooting man who had knife, D.A. says

The KBI forwarded investigative reports on the latter two cases to Kagay's office, Underwood said. Kagay hasn't yet ruled whether the officers acted justifiably.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka officer fatally shoots suspect who drew gun. Police shooting is fourth since June.

