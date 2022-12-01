ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight planned to take Australian-American astronaut into space scuttled, for now

By Damien D. Willis, Las Cruces Sun-News
LAS CRUCES - A space flight planned for Wednesday, Nov. 30, did not take place, according to a spokesperson for Celestis, Inc., the company that planned to fly the cremains of Australian-American astronaut Philip Chapman into space — and giving the would-be astronaut a chance to finally get the space flight he long desired.

The launch was supposed to happen at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

"NASA has directed UP Aerospace to scrub the planned launch that includes Celestis’ Aurora Flight," according to Celestis spokesperson Pazia Schonfeld. "NASA will further test its payload (Thursday) morning; if the requisite launch enablers are in place, the next launch opportunities for the Aurora Flight will be available from Friday, Dec. 9 to Tuesday, Dec. 13."

The Las Cruces Sun-News will continue following developments in this story as they occur.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News.

