ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Troy-based Flagstar Bank acquired by New York bank, will keep name

By JC Reindl, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2EWi_0jTxDTuw00

Troy-based Flagstar Bank was officially acquired Thursday by a New York bank after more than a year's wait amid heightened federal antitrust scrutiny. It will continue to use the Flagstar name.

The all-stock acquisition by New York Community Bancorp, first announced in April 2021 , creates one of the top 25 banks in the U.S., based on assets, or slightly larger than Comerica bank, according to Thursday's announcement.

The merger will not result in any branch closures and few, if any, layoffs because the two banks had minimal geographic overlap and different banking service specialties, said outgoing Flagstar President and CEO Alessandro "Sandro" DiNello, whose new role is non-executive chairman of the combined bank's 14-member board of directors.

"The merger is very unique in that there isn’t any branch being closed, and there isn’t any notable reduction in force that’s taken place in connection with the combination of the two banks," DiNello said in a phone interview Thursday.

"One of the things that really interested me about this (merger) opportunity was the fact that it wasn't going to be rationalize based on cutting costs," he added. "It was rationalized based on being able to improve and enhance the earnings opportunity of the company, because of the differences in the two companies.”

The combined bank has more than $88 billion in assets, $58 billion in deposits, 395 branches in nine states and about 7,800 employees.

Customers at both banks will not experience any immediate changes to their accounts, loan payments, online access or ATM use, a news release said.

At some point in the future, all 395 bank branches will operate under the Flagstar Bank name, DiNello said. The organization opted to go with the Flagstar name because it is unique and already a national brand, he said, as Flagstar Bank does mortgage lending in all 50 states though brokers and 81 retail-lending offices.

The acquisition deal was originally expected to close by the end of last year, but encountered delays. Bank executives had been reluctant to detail the reasons for the delays during regular earnings calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuRD8_0jTxDTuw00

The deal ultimately was approved this fall by the Federal Reserve Board and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

DiNello told the Free Press on Thursday that the process dragged out because of heightened antitrust scrutiny, stemming in part from President Joe Biden's summer 2021 executive order calling on regulators to get tough on various anti-competitive behaviors in the U.S. economy.

“It was a difficult political and regulatory environment that we got kind of caught up in," he said.

Going into the deal, New York Community Bancorp was the larger organization of the two based on assets, with $63 billion compared with Flagstar's $25.4 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Amcrs_0jTxDTuw00

Even so, Flagstar employed more people. It had about 5,400 full-time equivalent employees at the start of the year, compared with the New York bank's 2,800. However, several hundred employees in Flagstar's mortgage division have been let go this year amid the nationwide downturn in the mortgage business.

DiNello said Flagstar employed more people than the pre-merger New York bank because it had more customer-facing banking services. One of New York Community Bancorp's traditional strengths is lending for multifamily housing in New York, which it does through outside brokers.

Flagstar's Troy office is now the combined bank's regional headquarters. The bank's main headquarters are in Hicksville, N.Y.

As part of the deal, five new members of the combined bank's 14-member board are former directors of the legacy Flagstar.

DiNello said that about half of the combined bank's executive team comes from the Flagstar side, including President of Banking Reggie Davis and Chief Human Resources Officer David Hollis.

"It’s also very unusual for the executive team to be 50/50 between the two companies," he said. “And that wasn’t a goal for it to be 50/50. We looked at every part of the organization and we picked who we thought was the best person, and it turned out to be 50/50.”

DiNello, in addition to being the non-executive board chairman, is to receive a $6 million lump-sum payment for signing a three-year non-compete deal.

More: Mat Ishbia on overtaking loan giant Rocket: 'I was confident this day would come'

More: New $1.5B Ilitch-Ross development collab may face skeptical audience at meeting

Flagstar Bank was started in 1987 in Bloomfield Hills by Tom Hammond as a small savings and loan association, or thrift, under the original name First Security Savings Bank. In the mid-1990s, the bank combined with Security Bank of Jackson and changed its name to Flagstar Bank. It went public on NASDAQ in 1997.

Flagstar Bank has in recent years been among the top 20 mortgage lenders in the country.

"We are tremendously pleased and very excited to announce the completion of our merger with Flagstar," Thomas Cangemi, president and CEO of the newly combined bank, said in the release. "The merger creates a company with significant scale and capabilities with a more diversified loan portfolio, an improved funding mix, and a much better interest-rate risk profile."

ContactJC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ jcreindl .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Troy-based Flagstar Bank acquired by New York bank, will keep name

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Noel Night returns to Midtown

Today marks the 48th celebration of Noel Night in Detroit after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Noel Night unites more than 90 venues, and guests can enjoy outdoor art, music and Santa sightings. “This year, it really is considered a hybrid year, coming off the pandemic, so...
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue

A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children, adults and security personnel outside Temple Beth El, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. He made remarks that were both anti-Jewish and anti-Black, said the temple's...
The Detroit Free Press

Zingerman's Deli back on Instagram following hack

Zingerman's Delicatessen is in control of its Instagram account once again, resolving a weekslong hack. The Ann Arbor eatery announced the update in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon. Zingerman's had been working to regain access to its account since a hacker took over on Nov. 21. Since then, the unknown...
The Detroit Free Press

Jim Harbaugh knew about Mazi Smith arrest the day it happened; 'let the facts come out'

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh found out about Mazi Smith's arrest a few hours after it happened. Harbaugh, speaking with reporters via Zoom to preview U-M's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 3 TCU (12-1), explained that he heard about Smith's incident from the senior himself and said it was a collaborative decision to allow Smith to play ever since. ...
The Detroit Free Press

Eastern Michigan headed west to Potato Bowl for 1987 California Bowl rematch vs. SJSU

For most teams, the grass is always greener with a bowl bid in hand. But for Eastern Michigan, it will be bluer. EMU, which plays its home games on the gray turf at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, will head west to the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, to take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy