froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Tow truck operator sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A northern Minnesota man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.Trent Holden, 52, of Solway, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Police say they found one pound of meth, over $30,000 and a firearm in a tow truck being operated by Holden during a February 2020 traffic stop in Park Rapids.After being released from custody, Holden returned to Bemidji a month later and was stopped again, where officers say they recovered five pounds of meth, 21 MDMA pills, a firearm, a box of ammunition and a little over $4,000 in cash from his vehicle.In September 2021, court documents say officers searched a tow truck carrying a Dodge Neon operated by Holden. Officers searched the vehicles and found nearly three pounds of meth and $4,000 in cash.Holden is sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
lptv.org
Driver Arrested for Meth, Fentanyl DUI in Hubbard County
A driver was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Hubbard County just outside of Akeley. According to a post on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies also located a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, about 13 grams of methamphetamine, and 13 grams of fentanyl, as well as digital scales, hypodermic needles, burnt tin foil and methamphetamine pipes.
WDIO-TV
Traffic stop results in drug arrest
Authorities say a traffic stop in Pine River Township resulted in a drug seizure. The Cass County Sheriff’s office pulled a vehicle over shortly before 7:00pm Saturday evening. A K9 officer was brought in, finding approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The 60-year-old driver from Backus is facing pending...
valleynewslive.com
K9 sniffs out 50 grams of meth during traffic stop
BACKUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman is behind bars after a traffic stop in central Minnesota turned up drugs. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies conducted a traffic stop on November 26 in Pine River Township in rural Backus, Minnesota. A K9 was used during the investigation and approximately 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located during the search of the vehicle.
Charges: Minnesota woman tortured her kids, removed boy's blood
A Crosslake woman has been charged with child torture after she repeatedly removed blood from one of her children and forced treatments on her other two children for a medical condition they didn’t have. Jorden Nicole Borders, 32, was charged with three counts of child torture and three counts...
valleynewslive.com
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
Minnesota woman found on side of highway after hit-and-run
Authorities are investigating an apparent hit-and-run that left a 41-year-old Minnesota woman fighting for her life in a Fargo hospital. According to the State Patrol, the Park Rapids woman was walking eastbound on Hwy. 34 in Henrietta Township at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 when she was struck by a motorist.
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
lptv.org
Brainerd City Council Discusses 2023 Levy at Budget Workshop
The Brainerd City Council held a budget workshop recently to discuss working funds, debt, and capital funds for the 2023 levy and budget. The preliminary levy was certified at a little under $7 million, which is a 9.5% increase from 2022. This is largely due to a lawsuit settlement the city must pay out to five former full-time fire fighters.
lptv.org
In Focus: Crossing Arts Scholarship Fund Lets Kids Take Art Classes for Free
Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd has received a generous amount of support from one of its members. Cindy Buxton, a glass fused artist, has created a scholarship fund to ensure all kids have access to art classes. “The Cindy Buxton Scholarship Fund provides funds to kids or teens that...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Stearns County
(KNSI) – Old man winter is sending a blast of cold and snow through central Minnesota on Friday evening. The National Weather Services issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Kandiyohi, Stearns and Todd Counties. Meteorologists expect around an inch of snow and up to 45 mile-per-hour wind...
