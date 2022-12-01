Read full article on original website
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Retiring NY Thruway Authority boss Matt Driscoll defends toll increase
Former Syracuse mayor Matt Driscoll is defending a proposed system-wide toll increase along the New York State Thruway, saying the 5% hike for E-Z Pass customers is long overdue. The Thruway Authority board vote today to move the proposed toll hike forward, setting in motion a series of public hearings.
Candy Canes Dethroned as New York’s Favorite Christmas Candy
We flip the calendar and now we can officially start celebrating the holidays without being yelled at for "celebrating too early." CandyShop.Com is at it again this holiday season doing important work and researching candy trends across the US. After collecting data, they compiled a list of the Top Christmas Candy By State.
14850.com
Burdett’s Smok’n Bones BBQ has closed after 17 years on the wine trail
A longtime fixture near where Route 79 bends in Burdett, the family-owned Smok’n Bones BBQ & Brews has closed after 17 years of “fresh, slow-smoked flavors” in this community between Cayuga Lake and Seneca Lake on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail. Not far from Trumansburg, Watkins Glen,...
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Weekend Crash Leaves Central NY Man Dead, Others Injured
Authorities are still investigating a weekend crash that left one Central New York person dead and several others hospitalized. Emergency responders were called to the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at approximately 10:39 pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022, after receiving a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
TikTok Shocked by Employee’s Wall-Mounted Punch Clock: VIDEO
A woman from Maryland revealed she still uses an old-fashioned, wall-mounted punch clock machine at her place of employment — and suffice to say TikTok was shocked by the throwback!. On the social media platform, Cadence Nicole shared a video of her using the wall-mounted time clock to record...
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
CNY Inspirations: Honesty and growth comes with pain
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I struggled to pick a topic to share. However, I took this route as I am in the period of growth, discovering and redefining my life and purpose.
Thousands of Upstate NY Teamsters to get pension cuts restored
Albany, N.Y. — An estimated 11,000 retired Teamsters across upstate New York will have a lot to celebrate Jan. 1. That’s when portions of a $963 million federal grant will start going out to these retirees to restore the cuts made to their monthly pension checks back in October 2017.
wrfi.org
Headlines for December 5, 2022
The State Comptroller’s Office is seeking to return $20 million of unclaimed money to people in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Voice, the funds consist of remaining cash from old bank accounts, misplaced paychecks, and unused insurance claims. Statewide, the owed money has racked up to $17.5 billion. Just last year, the state returned $348 million in formerly unclaimed funds. New York residents, organizations, and businesses can check for any lost funds owed to them using the comptroller’s database.
cnycentral.com
Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral
After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
localsyr.com
Harvey’s Garden, Syracuse’s first food truck park and beer hall, set to open January 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The food truck park and beer hall named for Syracuse’s first mayor is scheduled to open on January 1. Harvey’s Garden is located in an old warehouse on Erie Boulevard at the intersection with Walnut Avenue. It’s a block away from Mello Vello.
Cute Baby Elephant Twins at the Syracuse Zoo Now Have Names
We now have something to call the "miracle" baby elephant twins that were born at Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo this past October. County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by several executives from Micron Technology in announcing the names. This was not happenstance, as the Micron suits had something of a vested interest: the names are computer chip related.
