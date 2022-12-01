Read full article on original website
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
Game and Fish lands close for winter in Wyoming
Game and Fish wildlife habitat management lands close for the winter on December 1st in Jackson and Pinedale horse Creek and camp Creek are both close to human presence until April 30th. In South Park, the eastern portion of the area will remain open to foot traffic for waterfowl hunting...
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, December 5, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Mark Stines. God Bless America. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole
A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59. The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 4 – December 5, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
Casper Gas Prices Drop, National Average Could be Under $3 a Gallon by Christmas
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 16.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Check Out This Wild Story Of A Wyoming Cold Case
I'm a pretty big fan of true crime. I'm also a big fan of sitting under a blanket, watching documentaries on TV and pretending that I know more than the people that are trying to solve the case. I'm not the only one, right? Of course not. We all love to do that. At least, those of us that are fans of true crime.
Governor to join AARP Wyoming’s TeleTown Hall ahead of 2023 legislative session
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will participate in an AARP Wyoming TeleTown Hall event set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. “Over the years, it has become tradition for the Governor to join us for a TeleTown Hall leading into the New Year and the Legislative season,” Sam Shumway, director of AARP Wyoming, said in a press release. “We are very thankful that Governor Gordon is spending time with our members and taking the time to listen to their concerns.”
Cat Urbigkit: Who Stands with the Anti-Ranching Vendetta?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ranchers whose livestock herds graze public lands in the western United States are continuing a tradition that has long been practiced by pastoral peoples around the globe. Herds are moved with the seasons, and domestic stock grazing the West’s arid rangelands produces food and fiber in a relatively natural manner.
What Are Montana’s Open Container Laws? Do You Know?
Montana is one of the few states that still allows some degree of open containers—but there are plenty of rules and regulations restricting open container use. So what are the official laws? Here's what we found. Montana has some wacky laws that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre....
