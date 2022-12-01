Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 teens for murder, man still at large
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested four teen boys on Friday, December 2nd for their role in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured, one critically, on July 4th.
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting
Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday afternoon in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the motorcycle accident.
KCSO deputy shot in forehead, suspect under arrest
Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead. Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released. Youngblood said Valdez has […]
Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having firearms
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of five weapons charges by the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive on Friday regarding an "ongoing investigation," according to a BPD news release. They seized several "prohibited" firearms, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and body armor, the news release said.
Reports detail toddler’s fentanyl overdose; parents admit smoking drug every 7 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The child had turned blue by the time police arrived. Called to an apartment on Kroll Way near Gosford Road, a Bakersfield police officer found a 1-year-old boy motionless on the floor, his parents sobbing. The child wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Officer Mariya Corral began CPR. As she […]
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
Woman dead after struck by car at intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to the intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue in South Bakersfield after a car hit a pedestrian around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.
BPD searching for man wanted for vehicle burglary on McDonald Way
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle burglary in southwest Bakersfield. BPD said it happened on November 7th in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, near Belle Terrance. The suspect is described as Hispanic...
Residential search leads to arrest of convicted felon: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department. Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of […]
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A person was reported struck by a train on Coffee and Frontage roads at approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department was on the scene investigating the fatal incident. The victim was not immediately identified. No further information is...
17-year-old in critical condition following McDonald Way apartment complex shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen severely wounded Saturday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of McDonald Way just before 2 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old male victim was found with […]
Man in custody after carjacking woman at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is under arrest after carjacking a woman and her young daughter at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Central Bakersfield, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m. Bakersfield Police Department officers reported to a call of a carjacking in progress in the 800 block of […]
