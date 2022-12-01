Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Alabama WR JoJo Earle enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Earle, a sophomore, arrived at Alabama in the class of 2021 and has had an injury-riddled career with the Crimson Tide. In 2021 he primarily served as a special teams returner bringing in 16 punts for 88 yards.
Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
How does Javion Cohen’s move to transfer impact Alabama’s offensive line?
Christian Leary was not the only shocking transfer announcement for Alabama fans. Javion Cohen, a veteran offensive lineman, announced his decision on Sunday to hit the NCAA transfer portal. Cohen, a former four-star in the 2020 class, has been a starting guard for two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder allowed 1.5...
Two Alabama players announce they have officially entered transfer portal
Two Alabama players made it official Monday morning they are in the NCAA transfer portal. Khyree Jackson (cornerback) and Traeshon Holden (wide receiver) entered the portal in November, but both have confirmed via social media. Jackson had to withdraw his name because he wanted to go in as an undergraduate transfer.
Nick Saban visits Alabama football’s priority 4-Star LB target
Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford visited Arion Carter Monday. Carter is a 2023 four-star linebacker, who attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee. The Crimson Tide are firmly in the mix to land the explosive linebacker. Ohio State and Tennessee are also among the schools in the mix to land the senior.
Nick Saban checks in on Alabama 4-Star TE commit
Alabama football’s four-star tight end commit, Ty Lockwood and his family received an in-home visit from Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban Monday. Lockwood is a product of Independence High School in Tennessee, and he is currently the Crimson Tide’s only 2023 tight end commit. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Alabama commit plans to enroll into the University of Alabama as an early enrollee in a few weeks.
Alabama LB Will Anderson named college football’s best defender for 2022
Alabama LB Will Anderson took home college football’s top defensive award for the second year in a row. Anderson was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and is the first back-to-back recipient since Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald who won the award in 1995 and 1996. Anderson was also named the...
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
Alabama OL Javion Cohen enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama starting guard Javion Cohen announced on social media that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. Cohen broke the news himself with a post on social media. “I want to first thank my heavenly father for all the blessings he has bestowed upon me,” read Cohen’s message. “Without him I am nothing! Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
Alabama or TCU: Who gets into the College Football Playoff? – Bama Elite podcast
We are about to see at 11:00 a.m. CT via ESPN if Alabama gets into the College Football Playoff. The debate between the Crimson Tide and TCU has happened on social media since the Horned Frogs lost to Kansas State in last week’s Big 12 Championship Game. Everyone has an opinion on who should get into the playoff, and the conversation made it to the “Bama Elite” podcast for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Justin Smith and I discussed all scenarios and gave our prediction on who would go in between Alabama and TCU. Smith took the Horned Frogs while I think Alabama had all the chaos it needed to be back in the driver’s seat for the playoff. It will be interesting to see how the CFP Committee goes about its decision.
Alabama football Bowl game destination announced
Alabama football was selected to play Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl Sunday. The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will play on Dec. 31 at noon EST. Alabama will enter the matchup 10-2. Kansas State will be 10-3 after winning the Big 12 Championship. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Deion Sanders targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him at Colorado
Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders has made the move to the Pac-12. He accepted the head coaching for the University of Colorado, leaving Jackson State University. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders is targeting an Alabama defensive assistant to join him as a coordinator. Charles Kelly, 55, is the name Sanders wants. Kelly serves as an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. As an Alabama native, Kelly has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019. The Florida State connection is the reason why Sanders is pursuing Kelly. Sanders played at FSU while Kelly served as a defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator from 2013 to 2017. Kelly was on Jimbo Fisher’s 2013 BCS National Championship staff as a linebackers coach.
Why Alabama in the Sugar Bowl is a good consolation prize despite missing the CFP?
As badly as the University of Alabama football team and its fans wanted the College Football Playoff, the committee did not see fit to put the Crimson Tide in. Alabama is out of the playoff for the second time since the CFP started in 2014. Losses to Louisiana State University and the University of Tennessee in the regular season doomed its opportunity, despite it getting chaos from other teams losing. Coach Nick Saban and a couple of players tried to campaign for the Tide to get into the playoff; however, it went to no avail.
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
Alabama football’s playoff chances ahead of final rankings
The AllState Playoff predictor has updated each of the final teams being considered playoff chances ahead of the final rankings, and Alabama football’s chances are improved but still very slim. The Crimson Tide currently have a 23 percent chance to reach the playoff. Georgia and Michigan have 99 percent...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Georgia/TCU would be a replay of Alabama/Cincinnati, and fans do not deserve that
The College Football Playoff Committee has a difficult decision to make via ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT as Selection Sunday has arrived for the playoff. An intriguing debate between Alabama and TCU has stirred up, and we will find out which program will join Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State in the CFP. Alabama is a two-loss team with its blemishes at the hands of Tennessee and LSU on the road.
Alabama checks in at No. 5 in final AP poll rankings for 2022 regular season
Before the College Football Playoff Committee makes its choice on the top four teams, the Associated Press has unveiled its final Top 25 poll for the regular season. Alabama checked in at No. 5 for the poll. The Crimson Tide fell behind Ohio State (No. 4), TCU (No. 3), Michigan (No. 2), and Georgia (No. 1). We will see if this becomes the route the CFP Committee takes in selecting the best four teams for the playoff.
Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday
Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
