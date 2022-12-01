Read full article on original website
KTTS
Fatal Crash Saturday In Northeast Springfield
(KTTS News) — A crash Saturday afternoon near Glenstone and I-44 in Springfield leaves a woman from Marshfield dead. Police say Rita Deckard, 57, was turning onto eastbound I-44 when she was hit by a car. Police say speed was a factor in the crash, but impairment was not.
KYTV
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-injury crash in Seymour. Troopers responded to the crash near the U.S. 60 and State Highway A. Investigators say the crash involved two vehicles. They say the injuries involved are serious. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KTTS
Two Found Dead At Springfield Home
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police say two people were found dead Saturday night at a home in the 700-block of West Whiteside. Officers found two family members in the home after checking on them. KY3 says police have not released the cause of death but say there is no...
Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home
KYTV
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
UPDATE: Driver identified following a fatal car crash in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp. According to the Springfield Police Department, Rita Deckard, 57, of Marshfield, drove a red 2009 Toyota Scion XB southbound on Glenstone around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Deckard made a turn on the I44 ramp when a red […]
KYTV
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night. According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m. Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed...
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
KYTV
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
KYTV
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
KTTS
Vandals Hit New Springfield Elementary School
(KTTS News) — A new elementary school being built in Springfield had to have some windows replaced because of vandalism. The school district says someone spray painted a swastika at the York Elementary building now under construction on West Nichols. KY3 says the district says it will cover the...
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
KYTV
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
cassville-democrat.com
Man injured in collision with trooper
Patrol car responding to incident rear ends pickup. An Eagle Rock man was injured in a wreck on Thursday at 11:02 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cassville near Tudor Street. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryson Wilderbuer, 21, of Eagle Rock, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 southbound and was attempting to make a left turn. Trooper Tristan Royster, 27, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer patrol car and responding to a vehicle crash with emergency equipment activated.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
ksmu.org
7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol
A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests. During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
KYTV
Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Hargis family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home. On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
KYTV
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are searching for a shooter after a man was shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a call at 9 p.m. a man had been shot in the torso inside his home in the 1200 block of W Livingston Street. That’s not far from Kansas Expressway and I-44. Officers say the gunfire came from outside the house. They found multiple shell casings were found in the 2600 block of N Johnston Avenue. That’s in the same cul de sac as the victim’s home.
