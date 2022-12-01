SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after two cars collided on Glenstone near the on-ramp to I-44 heading east. Police say a vehicle was traveling north on Glenstone and another was driving south on Glenstone attempting to turn east onto I-44 when the cars collided and both went into a ditch near the I-44 on-ramp going east.

2 DAYS AGO