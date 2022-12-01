Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Is Biden running again? He's acting like it
Whether Joe Biden will seek a second term is the biggest secret in Washington. "Quit underestimating President Biden," he wrote on Axios, warning Republicans that they were blind to "just how effective Biden has been on his terms."
Brazil put on spectacular exhibition to delight World Cup and reach quarter-finals
It was a game that was basically over as a contest by seven minutes, but that you couldn’t take your eyes off for a second. That was because you might miss Brazil doing something spectacular, audacious or just the sort of moment that makes World Cup highlights for years and has fostered the country’s football lore.It might have been a Vinicius lift, a Neymar roll or a Raphinha turn – or it could have been many such moments combining for goal after goal after goal, after goal. Qatar certainly got what they wanted in that sense, even if not...
