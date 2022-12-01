ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

PepsiCo Plans to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs, Report Says

PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
Obese people will lose more weight if you pay them: study

Giving people a monetary incentive to achieve weight loss goals doubles the pounds they lose, according to a new study. Researchers tracked the weight loss of 668 morbidly obese adults in New York City and Los Angeles over a six-month period. The goal was for participants to lose 10 pounds. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that two thirds of participants achieved the goal when they were offered money as a reward, but those who weren’t lost half the amount of weight.  The average weight of participants before the study was 218 pounds with a BMI, or body mass index, of...
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount

With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
The Fed Can't Stop Raising Interest Rates Due to These 4 Factors, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday listed four reasons why the Federal Reserve can't stop tightening the economy just yet. "This market's hostage to the Federal Reserve, and the Fed's not going to stop tightening until they see more evidence of real economic pain. Unfortunately, we're not there yet," he said.
Salesforce Executive Exits Help Push Stock to Its Lowest Point Since March 2020

Salesforce's stock has had two if its three worst trading days of the year since Thursday. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield said on Monday he's leaving Salesforce, just days after Bret Taylor stepped down as co-CEO. Salesforce shares have dropped 47% this year and are trading at their lowest since the...
Jim Cramer Urges Investors to Exit Crypto – ‘It's Never Too Late to Sell'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still have time to sell their cryptocurrency holdings. "It's never too late to sell an awful position, and that's what you have if you own these so-called digital assets," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday told investors that they still...
Finding the Market Tough Right Now? Here's How Young Investors Can Be Smart With Their Money

Investing was hot earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic — stock markets boomed, as did retail investing apps, meme stocks and cryptocurrency. Trading suddenly appeared fun and accessible, especially to young people. But things are different now. High inflation and interest rates, a looming recession, the war in Ukraine, and...
Manufacturing Orders From China Down 40% in Unrelenting Demand Collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." China to U.S. container volume was down 21% between August and November.
Some Meta Employees Claim They're Not Getting Promised Severance

The Meta employees are part of the company's Sourcer Development Program, intended to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting. The workers were part of the 11,000 employees laid off by Meta in November, but are getting fewer weeks of severance and insurance than CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More

VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
Indonesia's GoTo Has Lost Almost 70% of Its Valuation Since Its April IPO

Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...

