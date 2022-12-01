ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

CSX train traveling through Harford County catches fire

Firefighters have extinguished the flames that singed a train near Joppatowne on Monday night, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. The train, a CSX locomotive, caught fire between Route 152 and Route 24, volunteer firefighters said. Train traffic was halted for the fire, according to authorities. Video of the...
CBS News

Ohio drag queen storytime canceled amid armed protests by far-right groups

A drag storytime event in Ohio was canceled Saturday after members of far-right groups gathered near the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, where the reading was scheduled to be held. The "Holi-Drag Storytime," which was organized by Red Oak Community School, was set to feature three drag queens reading...
CBS News

12/5: Red and Blue

Georgia runoff to decide high-stakes Senate race; Trump calls for "termination" of parts of Constitution.
CBS News

Legal challenges to election results could be ahead in Arizona

On the day Arizona certified its midterm election results, almost a month after Election Day. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what challenges may still come, why election denialism is so prevalent in the state and more.
CBS News

Arizona certifies midterm election results

Arizona officials certified the results of the 2022 midterm elections on Monday, formally making Democrat Katie Hobbs the next governor and Democrat Adrian Fontes the next secretary of state. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will also get a full six-year term in the Senate, after serving in the Senate the last...
CBS News

CBS Weekend News, December 4, 2022

Georgia Senate candidates make closing arguments ahead of Tuesday's runoff; New York City launches new efforts to minimize growth of rat populations.
CBS News

12/3: CBS Saturday Morning

Walker, Warnock make final pitch to voters in Georgia Senate runoff election; The Dish: Jay's Artisan Pizza takes a swing at pizza rankings.
CBS News

Maryland Weather: Seasonable temps, clear skies Monday before rain

BALTIMORE -- A seasonably mild and dry Monday is in store, but rain is on the way this week. Temperatures climb this afternoon to a seasonably average high near 51. We have clouds moving in during the day ahead of rain on Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable. A...

