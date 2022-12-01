Read full article on original website
Related
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Dividend stocks are always popular, and they belong in any well-diversified portfolio. But more investors have become interested in dividends, which provide a certain amount of stability -- and income -- in this volatile market. Some dividend stocks are better than others. That can mean several things, such as how...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Triton International Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 12/7/22, Triton International Ltd's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of TRTN.PRB's recent share price of $25.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of TRTN.PRB to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when TRTN.PRB shares open for trading on 12/7/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.81%, which compares to an average yield of 7.74% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN.PRB shares, versus TRTN:
Here's Why Cracker Barrel (CBRL) is Poised for a Turnaround After Losing 11.3% in 4 Weeks
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 11.3% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Deere (DE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock Gained 25.4% in the Past Year
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with 14.6% rise of the industry it belongs to. The uptick was primarily driven by Vision 2020, differentiated business & large addressable market. Reasons for Upside. Booz Allen Hamilton’s strategic development of its solutions...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Why Planet Fitness (PLNT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
RPM International (RPM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
RPM International (RPM) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
CHD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $82.50, changing hands for $83.07/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Up 14% This Year, Is Ulta Beauty Stock Still a Buy for 2023?
In a year when so many stocks have been dragged down by the bear market, it's a pleasant surprise to find a business that has not only beaten the market but is actually up for the year. That's exactly what we have with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA). Year to date,...
Here's Why Ziopharm (TCRT) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
The price trend for Alaunos (TCRT) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 26.6% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
AutoZone (AZO) Likely to Maintain its Earnings Beat Run in Q1
AutoZone AZO is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 6, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $25.15 per share and $3.84 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share has moved...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KBE
In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.58, changing hands as low as $47.49 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
When a sector has as spectacular a year as energy stocks have had in 2022, it gets harder to find ways to allocate new money into the sector. Valuations have gone up alongside commodity prices and that's attracting investors that had shunned the sector during the previous downturn. Just because...
