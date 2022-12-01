ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Your next Uber could be a free reindeer sleigh ride. Here’s how to book it

By Chris Morris
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxQy8_0jTx9glG00

Want to hear those sleigh bells jingling and/or ring-ting-tingling? Uber can make that happen.

The on-demand ride service has announced plans to offer an on-demand sleigh ride service from Dec. 12-18. The hitch? You’ll need to be in Finland.

Uber Sleigh will operate in Lapland, Finland. That’s notable, since Lapland’s capital is Rovaniemi, which bills itself as “the official hometown of Santa Claus.”

Riders will be taken via reindeer (natch) on a two-hour journey through the forests of Lapland, including a stop in Rovaniemi. The ride comes with a blanket, though you will need to provide your own hot chocolate. Best of all? The trip is free.

“At Uber, we’re always looking at ways to bring a little magic to every trip, and with just the tap of a button you could be on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of one of the most beautiful places on earth,” said Anabel Diaz, vice president and general manager of EMEA Mobility at Uber, in a statement provided to Travel & Leisure.

While the sleigh rides are available to anyone in the area with the Uber app, booking one could be harder than getting your hands on a Cabbage Patch Kid in the early 1980s. It’s first come, first served.

Uber has certainly embraced quirky promotions in the past, delivering ice cream to people on National Ice Cream Day in 2016, just months after it delivered puppies for in-home cuddle sessions. More recently, the company let people book their COVID-19 vaccine reservations through its service, offering free rides to drug stores.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Fortune

9 financial moves to make before you ring in 2023

As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look forward to 2023—and put yourself on the best financial footing possible for the new year. This year was a hard one for many across the country. Inflation continued to ravage household budgets and eat away at savings, while retirement savers saw their balances shrink as markets tanked. Many tech workers have faced layoffs, and analysts predict a recession any day now. Crypto has taken a beating, as exchanges collapsed and empires fell. And housing has become increasingly unaffordable after 2021’s historically low interest rates opened the door (literally) to a new generation of owners.
Fortune

‘Cash is king, but care is queen’: Business executives share how impact leadership transforms their workplace

Helle Bank Jorgensen, founder and CEO of Competent Boards, says "cash is king, but care is queen." Impact leadership can sound like an ambiguous term to the average worker, and it even holds different meanings to leaders themselves. At a roundtable discussion at Fortune’s Impact Initiative, sustainable business leaders and executives debated what impact leadership mean and how it’s transformed their workplace.
Fortune

Fortune

250K+
Followers
10K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy