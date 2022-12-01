Read full article on original website
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
NOLA.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Lauren Grace Lege & Mr. Jase Paul Breaux
Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Joseph and Rebecca Lege are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Ms. Lauren-Grace Lege of Abbeville, to Mr. Jase Paul Breaux of Kaplan. Jase is the son of Mr. Darrell Breaux and Ms. Kelly Breaux of Kaplan. The nuptial wedding ceremony...
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
These Louisiana Cabins Give You Front Row of the Beautiful Bayou
When You Think Cabins, You Probably Don't Think of Louisiana. That's okay I didn't think of cabins either. What if in the heart of Cajun country you found yourself in a cozy cabin that lets you take in the beauty of the Bayou state? No, you're not going to be in a swamp area, that's where my head first went, yes you're in a cabin, but it's not a cabin on a swamp.
WAFB
COVID, flu cases, hospitalizations increasing in La.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the busy holiday season approaches, it becomes especially important to get your flu shot. Right now, Baton Rouge health officials are reporting increases in flu cases and hospitalizations. In fact, doctors across the country are saying this flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials...
KTBS
Property tax breaks eyed as panel examines ways to get rid of Louisiana income tax
BATON ROUGE, La. - A panel of state lawmakers is studying the possible elimination of personal and corporate income taxes in Louisiana. One option it’s probing to offset the loss of state income tax revenue is to replace it with the money that goes toward tax incentives, ranging from property tax breaks given to nonprofits to huge industrial incentives.
Body of Abbeville man recovered from canal
LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Cane River
Louisiana man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
Lafayette City Marshal's host second annual Feed the Seniors Drive-Thru
The Lafayette City Marshal, Reggie Thomas and his team will be hosting their Second Annual Feed the Seniors drive-thru
NOLA.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
foodmanufacturing.com
Morton Salt Mine Receives Notice for Repeated Safety Violations
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced that its Mine Safety and Health Administration has notified the operator of the Morton Salt Inc.’s Weeks Island Mine and Mill in New Iberia, Louisiana, of the existence of a pattern of violations of mandatory health or safety standards under section 104(e) of the federal Mine Safety and Health Act. This marks the first time since 2014 that a mine operator has received a POV notice for persistent serious health and safety violations.
KLFY.com
Lafayette house fire on Chag Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
Cajun football headed to Shreveport for Independence Bowl
Kickoff for the Independence Bowl is scheduled for 4 pm.
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
Food & Wine
