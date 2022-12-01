Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
Holiday igloo experience coming to Resorts World rooftop this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Get ready to dine inside an igloo overlooking the Las Vegas Strip this winter. Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group announced the return of their holiday rooftop igloo experience on Monday. Guests are invited to enjoy treats and cocktails inside the cozy igloos at...
Melinda Sheckells talks possible art celebration for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Art Basel celebrated its 20th anniversary. So could a similar event come to Las Vegas?. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OffTheStrip.com and OnTheStrip.com, joined us to talk more about this.
Animal Foundation hosting free vaccine and microchip event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you have a furry friend that needs vaccines and a microchip?. The Animal Foundation is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to host a free pet vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Animal Foundation campus located at 655 North Mojave Road.
Las Vegas police host toy drive to benefit children at St. Jude's Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police officers showed off some dance moves as they helped collect toys for children in the valley. LVMPD joined the community for a "Badges and Bows" event outside the Walmart in Centennial Hills on Sunday. The event benefited St. Jude's Ranch for Children....
Las Vegas Desert Dogs recognize CCSD's longest-tenured teacher with award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are rewarding local teachers for their hard work. The professional lacrosse team handed out its first “Teacher of the Game” award on Monday to the Clark County School District’s longest-tenured teacher. Pennie Edmond works at Bonanza High...
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
Fill your cup with 'Brew Festivus' in Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill you cup and your stocking with tickets to this year's "Brew Festivus," presented by the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. President Wyndee Forrest joined us to share all of the details. Visit the EventBrite page to learn more and to purchase tickets.
Las Vegas named top city for comedy in annual 'Year in Live Events' report
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas, get your laugh on. A new report released by online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats ranked Las Vegas as the Top City for Comedy in 2023 in its annual year-in-review report. Vivid Seats collected all the data by calculating the number of live events...
Planet 13 hosts inaugural 'Yee High' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was a cowboy Christmas at Planet 13. On Saturday, the dispensary hosted its inaugural "Yee High" event. They said it was the perfect time since the National Finals Rodeo is in town, and Christmas is about three weeks away. "The rodeo only comes once...
3 new Intermountain Healthcare clinics opening in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada seniors will now be able to experience convenient access to quality health care with the opening of three new Intermountain Healthcare clinics on Dec. 5. All three locations are Intermountain myGeneration clinics specializing in primary care for those 65 years of age and...
Lake Mead hosts 44th annual Parade of Lights
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Parade of Lights has been a tradition for over 40 years and people hope the National Parks Service does its part in order to make sure it continues. Colors of Christmas lit up the night sky at Lake Mead on Saturday as families dazzled at the annual Parade of Lights.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
Crash involving 2 bicyclists closes intersection of Charleston and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash in the east valley. On Saturday at 5:04 p.m., authorities reported to a crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis. Authorities said the two people riding the bicycle were transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back to Las Vegas. The famous rock band announced their 2023 tour, which includes a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, Live Nation announced Monday. St. Vincent and King Princess will be guests for the performance.
Making a difference this holiday season with the Children's Heart Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays can be an especially difficult time for parents with children dealing with rare diseases, and oftentimes, they choose to forgo the holidays. The Children's Heart Foundation doesn't want that to happen. Executive director Melissa Cipriano joins us now with the ways you can...
Local mom hosts plasma drive to raise awareness about national shortage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local mom is on a mission to raise awareness about a national shortage of blood plasma. On Saturday, Danielle Norris hosted a plasma drive and an art show for her son Isaiah. Isaiah has a rare blood disease that requires plasma transfusions, but due...
9th anniversary of Mondays Dark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday's Dark is celebrating its 9th anniversary, and you're invited!. Joining me now with more is creator Mark Shunock.
Budweiser Clydesdales return to Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales returned to Downtown Summerlin. On Saturday, the team of eight horses made an appearance as grand marshals of the holiday parade. The Budweiser team said it's always fun to show the public just how amazing these horses are. "You know, when...
