During the season of giving, good etiquette dictates that you offer a tip to the people who make life a little easier throughout the year. But as you take stock of the people who contribute to your wellbeing, you may realize that it's quite a large group — and that can feel a little daunting. After all, more than half of shoppers say they plan to trim their holiday budgets this year due to inflation's impact on their finances, according to a recent survey from RetailMeNot.

7 HOURS AGO