Mark Star

Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks

It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
wccsradio.com

RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP

Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
Daily Voice

Philly Store Sells Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket

A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said. It's the single largest prize ever awarded for the Fast Play game...
Town Square LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
wccsradio.com

SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS

A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens

PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
CBS Pittsburgh

Marijuana pardon program falls short in delivering relief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last September, Governor Tom Wolf had high hopes that many Pennsylvanians would be cleared of their small possession marijuana charges through a special pardons program.But that program may be going up in smoke. Remember the fanfare when the state announced the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to expedite pardons for those with non-violent marijuana convictions. Turns out that only 231 pardons have been approved so far, with over 2,000 requests rejected. Marijuana defense attorney Patrick Nightingale said the program was limited to just a single possession charge that few...

