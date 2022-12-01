Read full article on original website
Related
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state
counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
wccsradio.com
RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP
Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
Philly Store Sells Record-Breaking $2.4 Million Lotto Ticket
A gas station in Philadelphia made history over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Manayunk sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Fat Wallet that won $2,419,372 on Saturday, Dec. 3, officials said. It's the single largest prize ever awarded for the Fast Play game...
fox29.com
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week
The opening of new discount grocery stores can have tremendous benefits for a community, including access to more affordable food and general economic growth. That's why we're excited to report that the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market chain will be opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more.
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens
PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
Two tickets sold locally will split Cash 5 Jackpot
Not one, but two Cash 5 tickets sold locally for Wednesday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn. The winning tickets of 1-5-14-20-30 were sold at two separate locations.
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Marijuana pardon program falls short in delivering relief
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last September, Governor Tom Wolf had high hopes that many Pennsylvanians would be cleared of their small possession marijuana charges through a special pardons program.But that program may be going up in smoke. Remember the fanfare when the state announced the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, a joint effort by Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman to expedite pardons for those with non-violent marijuana convictions. Turns out that only 231 pardons have been approved so far, with over 2,000 requests rejected. Marijuana defense attorney Patrick Nightingale said the program was limited to just a single possession charge that few...
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Comments / 5