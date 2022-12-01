Read full article on original website
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
6 Lesser-Known Side Hustles To Earn Some Extra Cash
The pandemic did not give birth to the gig economy, but it sure did help it grow up a lot quicker. In 2020, side hustlers scrambled to find alternative income streams out of necessity, because...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Michigan Couple Makes $9,000 a Month Teaching People to Launch Lucrative Side Hustles: Our No. 1 Rule Is ‘Anyone Can Do It'
In 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley filmed themselves ripping, repainting and restoring thrifted furniture. They resold the items, made more than $1,000 in profit and posted the results on YouTube. Within a week, the video received 20,000 views. The McCauleys, who live off a variety of concurrently running side hustles,...
PepsiCo Plans to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs, Report Says
PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
Ford CEO Says 65% of U.S. Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Under Company's Investment Programs
About 65% of Ford dealers have agreed to sell electric vehicles as the company invests billions to expand production and sales of the battery-powered cars and trucks, CEO Jim Farley said Monday. Ford offered its dealers the option to become "EV-certified" under one of two programs — with investments of...
"10 Grand Later...": People Are Sharing The Worst Financial Mistake Of Their Lives, And My Stomach Hurts
"I thought I was helping a boyfriend through a rough time with his business. In reality, I was giving him the down payment on a house for him and his wife and kids."
Men Participate Less Often in 401(K) Plans Than Women, Unless They Are Automatically Enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
This NYC-based Store Allows You to Gift (or Keep) Indoor Plants and Small Jungles
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Horti was born in NYC’s concrete jungle, where many wondrous things are, but the cityscape can leave residents craving a connection to nature. Horti’s founders recognized this need and launched a brand to share their indoor plant love with fellow city dwellers. Social responsibility is important to the founders, so they work with sustainable farmers and indigenous communities to offset the carbon footprint. As a part of their commitment to equality, Horti collaborates with Black, queer, and non-binary author and plant educator, Christopher Griffin,...
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
Some Meta Employees Claim They're Not Getting Promised Severance
The Meta employees are part of the company's Sourcer Development Program, intended to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting. The workers were part of the 11,000 employees laid off by Meta in November, but are getting fewer weeks of severance and insurance than CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised.
These Are the Best U.S. States to Raise a Family If You Make Over $70,000 a Year
A new report from Rocket Mortgage used data from U.S. News and WalletHub to rank states according to several criteria:. Overall, the report found that the best states in the U.S. to raise a family are home to major cities that are continuing to grow in population size and emerging industries.
Indonesia's GoTo Has Lost Almost 70% of Its Valuation Since Its April IPO
Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...
Troubling Virus Trend in NY, NJ Kids Stokes Calls for Fed Action as Hospitals Brace
An unusually strong wave of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is prompting calls for a federal action plan as pediatric hospitalizations connected to the illness soar in New York and New Jersey -- with a complicated flu season still ahead. RSV is a common cause of cold-like symptoms that most...
Gen Zers Are Coming Home for the Holidays on Mom and Dad's Dime, Study Says
About half of Generation Z plan to travel home this holiday season; however, many will rely on their parents to pick up the tab, according to a recent report. Along with rising costs for hotels and rental cars, airfares are up roughly 40% from the same time last year. Travel...
Asia Markets See Mixed Session Ahead of Private Survey Results on China's Services Activity
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday ahead of the results of the Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index, a private survey on China's services activity. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.14% and the Topix slipped 0.2%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200...
Parking Lots Are Becoming as Important as Cars in Climate Change Efforts
France will require all parking lots with 80 or more spaces to be covered by solar panels. Major corporations in the U.S. are switching to solar energy for both the cost benefits and net-zero goals related to climate change and carbon reduction. Solar carports and rooftop solar are the design...
