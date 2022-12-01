ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

PepsiCo Plans to Cut Hundreds of Corporate Jobs, Report Says

PepsiCo is eliminating hundreds of corporate jobs in North America, according to the Wall Street Journal. The company's beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts, according to the Journal. In November, Coca-Cola said it would restructure its North American business through a voluntary separation program that...
TheDailyBeast

This NYC-based Store Allows You to Gift (or Keep) Indoor Plants and Small Jungles

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Horti was born in NYC’s concrete jungle, where many wondrous things are, but the cityscape can leave residents craving a connection to nature. Horti’s founders recognized this need and launched a brand to share their indoor plant love with fellow city dwellers. Social responsibility is important to the founders, so they work with sustainable farmers and indigenous communities to offset the carbon footprint. As a part of their commitment to equality, Horti collaborates with Black, queer, and non-binary author and plant educator, Christopher Griffin,...
NBC New York

Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount

With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
NBC New York

Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'

The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
NBC New York

Some Meta Employees Claim They're Not Getting Promised Severance

The Meta employees are part of the company's Sourcer Development Program, intended to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting. The workers were part of the 11,000 employees laid off by Meta in November, but are getting fewer weeks of severance and insurance than CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised.
NBC New York

These Are the Best U.S. States to Raise a Family If You Make Over $70,000 a Year

A new report from Rocket Mortgage used data from U.S. News and WalletHub to rank states according to several criteria:. Overall, the report found that the best states in the U.S. to raise a family are home to major cities that are continuing to grow in population size and emerging industries.
NBC New York

Indonesia's GoTo Has Lost Almost 70% of Its Valuation Since Its April IPO

Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...
NBC New York

Troubling Virus Trend in NY, NJ Kids Stokes Calls for Fed Action as Hospitals Brace

An unusually strong wave of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is prompting calls for a federal action plan as pediatric hospitalizations connected to the illness soar in New York and New Jersey -- with a complicated flu season still ahead. RSV is a common cause of cold-like symptoms that most...
NBC New York

Gen Zers Are Coming Home for the Holidays on Mom and Dad's Dime, Study Says

About half of Generation Z plan to travel home this holiday season; however, many will rely on their parents to pick up the tab, according to a recent report. Along with rising costs for hotels and rental cars, airfares are up roughly 40% from the same time last year. Travel...
NBC New York

Parking Lots Are Becoming as Important as Cars in Climate Change Efforts

France will require all parking lots with 80 or more spaces to be covered by solar panels. Major corporations in the U.S. are switching to solar energy for both the cost benefits and net-zero goals related to climate change and carbon reduction. Solar carports and rooftop solar are the design...

