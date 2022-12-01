Read full article on original website
Sharp's high-scoring week nets Lou Henson national honor, SLC Player of the Week award
NATCHITOCHES – Two buzzer beaters in one game helped DeMarcus Sharp pull off a double dose of awards. A two-game scoring surge highlighted by a buzzer-beating jumper to knock off previously unbeaten Southern Miss landed Sharp the Lou Henson Player of the Week Award from College Insider as well as his second Southland Conference Player of the Week honor this season.
Lady Demons host Champion Christian on Faith and Family Day
NATCHITOCHES – As thousands celebrate in the Christmas capital of Louisiana, Northwestern State women's basketball prepares to host Champion Christian on Faith and Family Day at Prather Coliseum. On the biggest weekend of the year in the city of Natchitoches, the Lady Demons (2-4) will look to continue the...
Sharp's second buzzer beater lifts Demons past Southern Miss
Box Score NATCHITOCHES – One DeMarcus Sharp buzzer beater was nice. The second delivered some much-needed lagniappe. Sharp's step-back baseline jumper as time expired lifted Northwestern State to an 84-82 win against Southern Miss on Sunday evening inside Prather Coliseum, knocking the Golden Eagles from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Surging Demons return home to face unbeaten Southern Miss
NATCHITOCHES – Much can change in the span of 22 days, ask the Northwestern State men's basketball team. That duration is how much time has passed between home games for the Demons, who return to Prather Coliseum for the first time since Nov. 12 when they host Southern Miss at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Strong second-half defense propels Lady Demons to win
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State used poise, clutch shots and a strong defensive second half to come away with a 65-60 win against Champion Christian on Sunday afternoon. After eight first-half 3s found the bottom of the net for Champion Christian, the Lady Demons (3-4) held the Tigers to just one in the second half, while getting some key shots of their own to fall in the win.
