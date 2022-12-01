ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Christian Pulisic gives the injury update everyone was waiting for: ‘Didn’t get hit in the balls’

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvL0A_0jTx5Q1200

Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to lift the United States men’s national team into the knockout round of the World Cup .

But his own knockout did not include the body part many spectators painfully envisioned when he gave the US a 1-0 lead against Iran on Tuesday.

“No, I didn’t get hit in the balls,” Pulisic, who was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, told reporters Thursday in Qatar, per Fox Sports . “I’m alright. It was very painful. That bone is there for a reason to protect you and I hit it well. I was sore.”

Pulisic’s injury came as he crashed the net to finish off a cross from Sergino Dest, colliding full-speed with Iran goalie Alireza Beiranvand. As the celebrations set in for the go-ahead goal, Pulisic remained crumpled in the net and down for a few minutes before hobbling off.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNob1_0jTx5Q1200
USA soccer forward Christian Pulisic speaks during a press conference at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1, 2022.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303dzt_0jTx5Q1200
USA soccer forward Christian Pulisic speaks during a press conference at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JL16Z_0jTx5Q1200
USA soccer forward Christian Pulisic (r.) speaks next to forward Tim Weah (l.) during a press conference at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1, 2022.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUVVG_0jTx5Q1200
USA soccer forward Christian Pulisic speaks during a press conference at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1, 2022.
ANP via Getty Images

The 24-year-old known as Captain America came back for the final minutes of the first half but was subbed out for the second half as the US held on for a win that secured a second-place finish in Group B.

Now, as the Americans prepare for a Round-of-16 showdown against the Netherlands on Saturday, Pulisic has been tabbed as “day-to-day” and is trying to make sure he can play in it .

“I’m taking it day by day right now and will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viBYP_0jTx5Q1200
USA soccer forward Christian Pulisic was injured while scoring the only goal in the team’s World Cup win over Iran on Nov. 29, 2022.
Getty Images

Pulisic spent time in the hospital following the injury , but was able to watch the second half on a phone before rejoining his teammates at their hotel.

“It was like the hardest thing,” he said, per The Athletic . “They were checking my blood (pressure) and everything and it was flying through the roof, but it wasn’t because of anything, it was just me stressed watching the game. But once I got through that and the final whistle blew, I was obviously very happy.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination

The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
Deadline

Soccer Great Pele Enters End-Of-Life Care In Brazilian Hospital

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele (real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento) has entered a palliative care unit at a Brazilian hospital, according to reports. The 82-year-old “Black Pearl” led Brazil to three World Cup championships in 1958, 1962, and 1970, and finished his career with the New York Cosmos. In the 1958 World Cup, he scored two goals in the championship game against Sweden Pele is being treated for colon cancer and also has a respiratory infection. He was hospitalized Tuesday for what was described as “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment.” The cancer was detected last year, according to a statement from the Sao Paulo...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side

It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win

DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
Sporting News

Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss

The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
theScore

Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
brytfmonline.com

“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer

The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
The Independent

Brazil put on spectacular exhibition to delight World Cup and reach quarter-finals

It was a game that was basically over as a contest by seven minutes, but that you couldn’t take your eyes off for a second. That was because you might miss Brazil doing something spectacular, audacious or just the sort of moment that makes World Cup highlights for years and has fostered the country’s football lore.It might have been a Vinicius lift, a Neymar roll or a Raphinha turn – or it could have been many such moments combining for goal after goal after goal, after goal. Qatar certainly got what they wanted in that sense, even if not...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy