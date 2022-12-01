ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling pokes fun at alleged Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes affair

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Mindy Kaling poked fun at “Good Morning America” co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair after her interview on the ABC show.

“Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?” the “Office” alum tweeted on Thursday .

Kaling was on the morning show to promote the launch of Mindy’s Book Studio and its first release, “The Vibrant Years” by Sonali Dev.

Mindy Kaling poked fun at Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romance.
The 43-year-old’s appearance came one day after Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made headlines for their romance.

The Daily Mail obtained photos on Wednesday of the duo holding hands and getting cozy during multiple outings in upstate New York and Manhattan.

The actress joked that “Good Morning America” was trending because of her appearance.

The journalists have yet to respond to reports that they’ve carried on a months-long affair and split from their respective spouses in August — and neither did their colleagues in Thursday’s show.

However, Robach and Holmes have both deactivated their Instagram accounts .

The “Office” alum was interviewed on the ABC show Thursday.
Holmes married Marilee Fiebig in 2010, and the couple share daughter Sabine, 9. Robach, for her part, has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010 as well.

Shue, 55, noticeably wiped Robach from his Instagram account amid the scandal.

As for Fiebig, the 45-year-old immigration lawyer’s account is private.

Holmes’ 10th anniversary tribute to the attorney has gone viral since the Daytime Emmy nominee joked in March 2020 about the “reasons, excuses, and opportunities” he gave Fiebig to leave their marriage.

Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010.
“With her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible,” the former CNN anchor wrote. “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much.

Holmes married Marilee Fiebig that same year.
“Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch,” he continued. “If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful. But if she would spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed.”

Holmes and Robach’s reps have yet to return Page Six’s numerous requests for comment.

Page Six

