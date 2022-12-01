Read full article on original website
Bowl schedule set for NC teams
NC State is staying close to home to face an old foe and North Carolina is headed to the West Coast. Duke is back in a bowl game for the first time in four years and Wake Forest is going bowling for the seventh straight year. ECU gets to close...
No. 18 North Carolina stumbles into ACC opener at Va. Tech
No. 18 North Carolina looks to snap a three-game losing streak when it opens Atlantic Coast Conference action against Virginia
North Carolina in position to visit 2024 four star
Currently riding a three-game losing streak, things are bleak for North Carolina on the hardwood. After dropping two games to Iowa State and Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, the Tar Heels followed up with a double-digit loss to Indiana in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Off the court however,...
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
packinsider.com
All Signs Pointing to NC State Playing in the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
We will not officially know what Bowl Game NC State will play in until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to the Wolfpack playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on December 30th. NC State has never played in the Mayo Bowl, which started in 2002. The coach...
Duke basketball announces starting lineup for ACC opener
Following Wednesday night's 81-72 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Duke basketball team hosts the unranked Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-0 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN) in the first conference game of the season for the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC).
Chronicle
Take of the week: Emergence of Lively can spur Duke men's basketball to contention
To this point in the season, the Blue Devils have been a mixed bag on the court. An early loss to Kansas and a shellacking at the hands of Purdue led to some reasons for pessimism. However, a big home win against a tough Ohio State team showed that Duke under head coach Jon Scheyer still has the ability to compete at the highest level and contend for banners in March.
triad-city-beat.com
The Bennett College Belles: ‘We were ladies, too. We just played basketball like boys.’
This story was originally published by UNC Media Hub on Nov. 30. Story by PJ Morales. The year was 1937, and the Bennett College Belles of Greensboro, N.C., were arguably the greatest women’s college basketball team in America. The Belles had just finished yet another undefeated season en route...
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
WDBJ7.com
Hokies men’s basketball defeats No. 18 UNC 80-72
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech men’s basketball took down the visiting No. 18 Tar Heels 80-72 on Sunday. Justyn Mutts had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Next for the Hokies is Dayton on Wednesday.
UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
247Sports
Hicks 2.0? Dudley star RB Jailen Hicks talks with us about his N.C. A&T connection, GHOE and his recruitment
Greensboro running back and wide receiver Jailen Hicks stands tall at 6'4 but is also a 195 pound ball of lighting out of the backfield. Hicks is a member of 2023 graduating class and is currently attending North Carolina A&T's Middle College while he played football as a member of the Dudley Panthers football team.
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer discusses two rookies 'on a mission'
Each has displayed a few encouraging stretches during big-time games. Still, thus far, neither small forward Dariq Whitehead nor 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II is enjoying as much individual success as they probably expected when they moved to Durham this summer as projected one-and-done Duke basketball freshmen. But the pair...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Football: Jacolby Criswell will enter the transfer portal
While delayed by a week, the offseason changes began in earnest for the Tar Heels on Sunday morning, as super sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced that he will enter the transfer portal. Criswell tweeted out his announcement, thanking Tar Heel fans for supporting him throughout his three years on campus:
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Stolen Cars and ACC Championship Game
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a wild stolen car spree in Orange County, the ACC football championship game preview, and more.
North Carolina high school football state championship schedule, locations
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state championships are scheduled for Dec. 9-10 in Raleigh and Chapel Hill. Two games will be played at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while two additional games will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh.
wcti12.com
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
