ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia central bank raises rates 25 bp to 3.1%

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 3.10% on Tuesday and reiterated that further policy tightening will be needed ahead, although policy was not on a pre-set path.

Comments / 0

Community Policy