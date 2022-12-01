Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers solve pre-harvest sprouting in rice and wheat
Seed dormancy is an important survival tool for plants because it allows them to weather conditions not conducive to survival. At the same time, excessive dormancy may lessen cultivation time. In response, farmers often plant low dormancy cultivars of rice and wheat in order to achieve a higher, more uniform emergence rate after sowing.
That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests
Although many Americans still associate the winter holidays with chestnuts, the tree that once produced them — the American chestnut — no longer does so, except in a few rare cases. During the first half of the 20th century, billions of chestnut trees died from an exotic fungus, which was brought into this country on Japanese chestnut stock. The loss of the American chestnut was a historic event, because the trees not only supplied nuts but also wood for home, coffin and furniture construction, and the raw material for making railroad ties, shingles, telephone poles, fences and leather tannins.
Food waste: green vegetable and potato crop glut after mild UK autumn
The mild autumn has caused much of the UK’s green vegetable and potato crops to grow early, leading to a glut and a large amount of waste, and fears of shortages early next year. Cabbages, cauliflower and broccoli that were supposed to be ready later in December or in...
Agriculture Online
New survey spotlights concern about tar spot
As tar spot spreads across the Midwest, a new survey confirms the disease is top of mind for many farmers. In a survey commissioned by AgReliant Genetics, more than half of the farmers surveyed cited tar spot as a potential disease when asked about what diseases may impact corn in their area. One-third of the respondents named tar spot first.
Eater
How a Commercial Peanut Farmer Uses 100-Year-Old Methods
“It’s antiquated, and people call me crazy for doing it,” says Elisha Barnes of Pop Son Farms in Southampton County, Virginia. He’s talking about the laborious ways in which he farms the peanuts that end up in your trail mix, in packages sold at baseball stadiums, and on grocery store shelves. He’s the only commercial farmer in the United States who grows and harvests peanuts using century-old methods.
Good News Network
Bangladesh Farmers Digging Simple Wells Have Created an Irrigation Wonder–With Rice Overflowing
Over the last 40 years, small-holder farmers in Bangladesh have, using very simple methods, turned the dry Bengal Basin into one of the richest croplands on Earth where two to three rice harvests can be had per year. They created a climate-resilient water system dubbed “The Bengal Water Machine” that...
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
flowerpatchfarmhouse.com
Stop Fertilizing, Feed the Soil Instead!
If you’re new to gardening, you might think that the key to a thriving garden is to fertilize, fertilize, fertilize. Just stop, Regenerate the Soil instead!. Why we need to learn how to regenerate soil…because there is a plethora of garden bloggers and vloggers that partner with companies that sell fertilizers. They pour fertilizers on the soil when they plant new plants in garden beds or containers.
beefmagazine.com
Can feeding corn residue in a round bale feeder meet cow needs?
The drought across much of the western U.S has resulted in low hay production, high hay prices and in some cases, no hay to be bought. Some producers may be considering using corn residue bales. Corn residue has been traditionally used as a roughage source in feedlot diets and more recently mixed with more energy dense feeds and fed to cows in confinement. However, many operations may not have the ability to mix and feed diets. These operations may be thinking about trying to feed corn residue in round bale feeders.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Tips to Get A High Yield on Your Farm
Farming is a lot more than planting seeds and harvesting crops. Some steps you can take for high yield farming to ensure you get the most out of it, whether that means increasing yields or just making things easier for yourself. Here are some tips:. 1. Test your Soil. You...
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
World
New wheat strain developed to tolerate drought conditions
A new variety of durum wheat has been developed to withstand hotter, drier conditions. The International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, with support from the Crop Trust, developed it as part of an initiative to develop new breeds of wheat combined with wild grains. Filippo Bassi, senior scientist at ICARDA, told Marco Werman about the importance of maintaining biodiversity in crops as the climate changes.
BioConsortia Unveils Broadened Nematicide Seed Treatment Pipeline
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- BioConsortia Inc. announced today its 2022 field trial results for the company’s nematicide seed treatment products. This advances two new nematicides leads into the development pipeline, bringing the number of products in mid- to late-stage development as nematicides applied as seed treatments to five. The data demonstrate BioConsortia’s R&D platform consistently delivers a robust group of microbial product leads that increase yields in a variety of crops including vegetables, wheat, corn and soybeans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005623/en/ BioConsortia, Inc. introduces five new microbial-based nematicides for seed treatments. Photo shows testing of new microbial products in various soil samples at BioConsortia headquarters in Davis, California. (Photo: BioConsortia, Inc.)
beefmagazine.com
Benefits of proper hay storage
Proper hay storage is always important. This year, with limited amounts of harvested forage available and record high prices, it is worth discussing some simple storage practices that can lead to less spoilage. First, one of the few upsides to the drought of the past few months is that there has been very little precipitation falling on hay stored outside. Precipitation, air temperature and humidity all lead to more spoilage in big bales. Twine wrapped bales are more subject to spoilage than net wrapped. Greater bale density leads to less spoilage. That being said, keep the following in mind when considering how your hay is stored.
Here’s what makes a winning farmers’ market
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. For the past 14 summers, the American Farmland Trust and National Farmers' Market Coalition have asked farmers' market fans from all over the country to vote for their markets as part of the America's Farmers Market Celebration. Each year, the top five markets with the most votes earn prize money to support their programming — and a place of pride in their communities.
Jabal: the new wheat scientists say can withstand extreme heat and drought
A new drought-tolerant variety of durum wheat has been created as part of an international breeding programme to boost climate resilience in the food system by increasing crop diversity. Durum wheat is used to make pasta, pizza crusts, and flatbreads such as pitta and chapatis, as well as for couscous,...
