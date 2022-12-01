The Union County Torah Center-Chabad is pleased to announce that there will be a Menorah Lighting ceremony in downtown Westfield at the train station on North Ave. on Sunday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m. There will be a “Gelt Drop” where a fireman will rain down chocolate gelt from high atop the fire ladder while children (and adults) have the opportunity to collect as much chocolate gelt as they can. There will also be LED light up dreidel and menorah necklaces for all children in attendance and of course delicious Chanukah donuts.The Mayor & Town Council will be in attendance to wish the Jewish community Chanukah Greetings.

9 HOURS AGO