Holiday Celebration in Scotch Plains
The Township of Scotch Plains hosted a holiday celebration on Sunday, December 4th at the Alan M. Augustine Village Green. The event was supported by the Scotch Plains Business and Professional Association. There were performances by Theatrical Artists Prep, photos with Santa, a petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, vendors and more. The grand finale was the Christmas tree lighting.
Menorah Lighting Ceremony in downtown Westfield – Dec. 18
The Union County Torah Center-Chabad is pleased to announce that there will be a Menorah Lighting ceremony in downtown Westfield at the train station on North Ave. on Sunday, December 18, at 4:30 p.m. There will be a “Gelt Drop” where a fireman will rain down chocolate gelt from high atop the fire ladder while children (and adults) have the opportunity to collect as much chocolate gelt as they can. There will also be LED light up dreidel and menorah necklaces for all children in attendance and of course delicious Chanukah donuts.The Mayor & Town Council will be in attendance to wish the Jewish community Chanukah Greetings.
Local citizens honored at Good Scout Awards Dinner
Boy Scouts of America, Patriots’ Path Council honored local citizens at the 2022 Linden Good Scout Awards Dinner, held on the evening of Wednesday, November 2nd at The Grand Banquet Hall in Linden. The honorees for the event were Ingrid Andrade, Commander Boyd Decker, Chief William Hasko Jr., John La Placa & Joseph La Placa, Dr. Joseph Schulman, and Michele Yamakaitis.
Linden holds annual Holiday Tree Lighting
Linden’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting was held of Friday, December 2nd at Linden City Hall. There was live entertainment, horse drawn wagon rides, holiday music, refreshments, photos with Santa, and bike giveaways for younger children. After the tree lighting, Linden families were invited to visit with Santa at the Promenade which is decorated for the season as a winter wonderland of lights.
Florham Park holds annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Florham Park’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony was held on Friday, December 2nd at the Florham Park Community Center. The Florham Park Girl Scouts entertained the crowd with caroling. Immediately following the tree lighting, Santa arrived on a fire truck and was available to meet with families and take photos.
