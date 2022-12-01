ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
defendernetwork.com

Houston’s Urban Nutcracker opening doors for city’s underserved youth

Dance veteran Traci Greene is no stranger to the performing on big stages. Her work has taken her all over the world and want to expand her love for dance and the arts to other young women of color who look like her. So, Greene along with her non-profit organization...
fox26houston.com

Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston

In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
Click2Houston.com

Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day

HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day. The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support. “I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022,...
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022

Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Fort Bend Star

Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone

Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
Stephen L Dalton

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard

Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Cypress Creek High School

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
coveringkaty.com

Katy area resident wins $1 million

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.

