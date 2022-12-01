Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
defendernetwork.com
Houston’s Urban Nutcracker opening doors for city’s underserved youth
Dance veteran Traci Greene is no stranger to the performing on big stages. Her work has taken her all over the world and want to expand her love for dance and the arts to other young women of color who look like her. So, Greene along with her non-profit organization...
Hairdresser focuses on all things natural for Black hair at Loc’d N Studios
Loc'd N Studios helps maintain loc hairstyles, and offers other services. (Photos by Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Loc’d N Studios owner Natasia Collins did not have aspirations to become a hairdresser. She taught middle schoolers as a teacher in Fort Bend ISD but had not truly considered entering the hairdressing...
1 Texas Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
fox26houston.com
Meet the creators of a revolutionary dating app made in Houston
In the digital era, we live in, it's not uncommon for people to turn to online dating apps. Of course, not everyone has the best luck finding love, but that's why we have wingmen/women. FOX 26 Digital Journalist Ahmed Sharma caught up with Howard Edwards and Jay Cooper, creators of the app Wingr to see how their revolutionary app looks to bring the fun and excitement back into dating while promoting inclusivity.
Click2Houston.com
Trae Tha Truth host Houston’s inaugural, city-wide Special Needs family day
HOUSTON – On Saturday, Trae the Truth hosted Houston’s First Annual City-Wide “Special Needs” Family Day. The event was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mayor Turner also attended the event and showed his support. “I’m proud to proclaim this day, Dec. 3, 2022,...
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Houston-area school district knowingly hired teacher accused of abusing student
Melody LaPointe was offered a job at Goose Creek CISD while under investigation for allegedly starving a student.
Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Huge Lottery Win
One more top prize is left to be claimed in this scratch-off ticket game!
Fort Bend Star
Yes, Fort Bend County is prosperous. But not for everyone
Fort Bend County proudly proclaims its dynamic economy and growing population, as well as its low tax rate in comparison with other densely populated regions of the state. Obviously, there's nothing wrong with trumpeting your strengths, and local officials and business people should be proud of the county's achievements. But...
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?
Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard
Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Cypress Creek High School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a rumor of someone bringing a gun to Cypress Creek High School today, Dec. 2. A thorough investigation found that this rumor was unfounded and there is no threat to the school. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something. To report a tip...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
coveringkaty.com
Katy area resident wins $1 million
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
