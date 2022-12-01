Read full article on original website
NDFU Applauds EPA Decision on Canola Biofuels
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Farmers Union applauded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent action allowing canola oil to be used as a feedstock for renewable diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard. “Creating a pathway for increased production of canola-based renewable fuels is an important step forward in our...
Kratcha, Nelson win U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarships
BISMARCK,N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDDPI) – North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Monday that Gavin Kratcha, a junior at Hankinson High School, and Will Nelson, a Jamestown High School senior, have been named as North Dakota’s delegates for the U.S. Senate Youth Program. The honor includes a $10,000 college scholarship...
