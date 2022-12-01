Read full article on original website
Plentitude Acquires PLT
Plentitude, Eni’s Benefit Corporation, has agreed to acquire 100 percent of PLT, an Italian group of companies focusing on electricity production from renewables and energy supply to retail customers. PLT includes PLT Energia and SEF as well as their units and affiliates. Through this synergistic operation with its portfolio...
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts in a new report sent to Rigzone early this morning. In the report, the group revealed...
